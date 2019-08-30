Dalhousie residents to benefit from efficient and reliable green energy

DALHOUSIE, NB, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in local green infrastructure projects that support energy security helps grow the economy and improve the quality of life for those living and working in New Brunswick.

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska-Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Robert Gauvin, Deputy Premier, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Heritage on behalf of the Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Justice Minister and minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, today announced funding for a local infrastructure project in the Town of Dalhousie.

The project consists of the installation of an already-purchased turbine, as well as the construction of a building to house the turbine and a connection to link the project to the existing New Brunswick Power grid. Excess water from the local dam will be used to operate the turbine. The turbine will contribute a new source of hydro-electric power for the existing provincial power grid and provide a local source of power which will provide more efficient and reliable energy to the community of Dalhousie.

Once complete, the project will directly benefit New Brunswick residents by improving energy efficiency and reliability while increasing the overall energy production capacity.

The Government of Canada is investing over $600,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Communities Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of New Brunswick will contribute over $280,000, with the Town of Dalhousie contributing over $120,000.

"Modern public infrastructure is key to supporting the needs of Canadian communities. Investing in this green energy project in Dalhousie will provide residents with more reliable services, protect the environment and support local economic growth. This investment goes hand in hand with improving job opportunities, family income and the quality of life for those living and working in New Brunswick."

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska-Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in this important green infrastructure project will be beneficial to residents and business of Dalhousie as well as our power grid."

The Honourable Robert Gauvin, Deputy Premier, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Heritage on behalf of the Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Justice Minister and minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

