Dairy Queen Canada teams up with Paralympic Medalist Marissa Papaconstantinou to make miracles happen at children's hospitals this Miracle Treat Day

Net proceeds from Blizzard® Treats purchased on October 28th will support children's hospitals across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Dairy Queen Canada is teaming up with Marissa Papaconstantinou, Bronze Medalist in the T64 100m Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, to support children's hospitals across the country. Thursday, October 28th marks the 19th annual Miracle Treat Day where participating Dairy Queen Canada locations will donate net proceeds from all Blizzard® Treats to Children's Miracle Network member hospitals nationwide.

On average, approximately 2 million Canadian children rely on their local children's hospital every year. To support these children and their families, Dairy Queen Canada franchisees, staff and volunteers come together to raise funds for Miracle Treat Day.

"I know what it's like to face adversity at a young age. From little things like missing school for appointments, to big things like not knowing what my future held, it was challenging growing up and feeling 'different'", says Marissa Papaconstantinou, Canadian Paralympian. "I am thrilled to be partnering with Dairy Queen Canada and Children's Miracle Network to show kids that being different doesn't need to stop them from achieving their dreams. Miracle Treat Day is an incredible initiative that helps provide children with hope and optimism, and I'm proud to be part of this day."

DAIRY QUEEN MIRACLE TREAT DAY:

"Dairy Queen Canada has been one of our longest standing partnerships, having raised over $44 million for 12 of Canada's children's hospital foundations in 37 years", said Mark Hierlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations*. "Every dollar raised goes back to the children's hospital in your region to help local kids in communities where Dairy Queen employees and fans live and work. It is crucial support that means better treatment and the right care in the right place at the right time. We are so grateful for the Franchisees and Fans of Dairy Queen Canada, who are changing children's health and changing the future."

Dairy Queen Canada and Children's Miracle Network began its partnership in 1984. Since then, Dairy Queen has become a top contributor to the Children's Miracle Network, supporting children in hospitals across Canada coast to coast.

"At Dairy Queen, we are passionate about supporting children in the communities that we serve daily while bringing people together around this important cause," says Candida Ness, Senior Director of Marketing, Dairy Queen Canada. "We are proud of our ability to support Miracle Treat Day through our partnership with the Children's Miracle Network member hospitals and are grateful for the tireless work that our franchisees do year-round to make this happen."

For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.ca or follow along on social media with #MiracleTreatDay and at the following social handles:

Facebook - @DairyQueenCanada @ChildrensMiracleNetworkCanada

Instagram - @DQCanada @CMN_Canada

Twitter - @DQCanada @CMNCanada

*In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is owned and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations (CCHF). To learn more about CCHF, please visit www.childrenshospitals.ca

About Dairy Queen Canada

International Dairy Queen Inc. (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire), which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.ca.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support our mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit our website to learn more about our cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

