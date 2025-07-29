DQ's Miracle Treat Day Returns August 14 with Canadian Hockey Icon Brad Marchand to Support Children's Hospitals Across Canada

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Thursday, August 14 marks DQ® Canada's 23rd annual Miracle Treat Day. This year, Canadian hockey icon Brad Marchand joins the celebration to support local children's hospitals through the Children's Miracle Network®. For every Blizzard® Treat sold at participating locations across Canada, net proceeds will support 12 children's hospital foundations nationwide. All funds raised stay in the communities where they're collected.

DQ Canada is proud to team up with celebrated hockey champion and known Blizzard Treat lover, Brad Marchand. A proud father from Halifax, Marchand is helping raise awareness for the cause. "As a dad, supporting children's health, especially through Canadian children's hospitals, is something I care deeply about," said Marchand. "Buying a Blizzard Treat may seem like a small thing but on Miracle Treat Day it's part of something so much bigger."

Since 1984, in Canada more than $55 million has been raised in support of children's health through Miracle Treat Day. "This is one of the most inspiring days of the year for all of us at DQ," said Candida Ness, Vice President of Marketing at DQ Canada. "Our franchisees and fans always show up in such a meaningful way and their continued support speaks to the incredible impact this campaign has had. We're proud to keep that momentum going."

Funds raised on Miracle Treat Day support each hospital's most urgent priorities, ensuring kids receive the care and support they need most. In 2024 alone, Canadian children's hospitals recorded more than three million visits. On Miracle Treat Day, DQ franchisees, staff and volunteers come together in communities across the country to raise money for local hospital foundations and help ensure kids can access the care they need, close to home.

"DQ Canada has been a committed partner in children's health for more than four decades, and Miracle Treat Day is a powerful example of what happens when communities rally together," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundation. "Every Blizzard Treat sold helps fuel groundbreaking research and discovery, life-changing innovations and healing environments that make the hospital experience less overwhelming for families, ultimately, helping kids get back to being kids."

For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.ca. Fans are encouraged to share their support by taking a photo with their Blizzard Treat and sharing it with the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay on the following social platforms, tagging the handles below:

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc. (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire), which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 13 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children's Miracle Network website to learn more about its cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

