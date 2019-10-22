Dairy Farmers of Canada eager to work with new government

OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) congratulates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party on winning the 2019 federal election, and forming a minority government. DFC also extends its congratulations to Mr. Scheer and the Conservative party for forming the official opposition, and to all opposition leaders for a hard-fought campaign.

In the context of a minority government, support from all parties for dairy issues becomes essential. Throughout the campaign, all parties with MP's elected to the House of Commons today have taken positions in support of dairy farmers, and we thank them for their commitments.

During the campaign, the parties pledged to compensate dairy farmers for trade agreement-related losses, and committed to no more concessions in future trade agreements, as well as being favourable to keeping the current Canadian content threshold to ensure transparency for the "Product of Canada" label.

"We will continue to work collaboratively with Prime Minister Trudeau's new government as well as with all opposition parties, on behalf of dairy farmers from across the country, to ensure a thriving dairy sector today and for future generations of dairy farmers," added Mr. Lampron.

