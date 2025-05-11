Dahua D-Volt Showcases Smart and Sustainable EV Charging Solutions at Power2Drive Europe 2025

MUNICH, May 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, presented its innovative EV charging brand D-volt at Power2Drive Europe 2025, a premier exhibition focused on electric mobility and charging infrastructure under The smarter E Europe. With the theme "The Revolution: The Charge of Change", D-Volt showcased its comprehensive range of smart AC and DC charging solutions designed for residential, workplace, and public applications.

As part of Dahua's ongoing commitment to sustainability, D-Volt integrates intelligent hardware with advanced software to deliver efficient, reliable, and sustainable charging experiences that meet the evolving needs of electric mobility across various environments.

Home Charging: Smart, Green, and User-Friendly

Ideal for apartments and private villas, the D-Volt home charging solution features smart functionalities such as:

Dynamic Load Balancing: Automatically adjusts charging current to prevent overloads and ensure safe operation within the household power system.

Automatically adjusts charging current to prevent overloads and ensure safe operation within the household power system. Solar Integration: Enables seamless connection with solar PV systems, supporting renewable energy use.

Enables seamless connection with solar PV systems, supporting renewable energy use. D-Volt App Control: Allows users to monitor charging status, schedule sessions, share chargers, access usage history, and receive energy insights remotely via mobile devices.

Workplace Charging: Efficient Management for Corporate Environments

Designed for company parking lots and office premises, D-Volt's workplace charging solution offers:

MID-Certified Metering: Ensures accurate billing and compliance with European standards.

Ensures accurate billing and compliance with European standards. Intelligent Load Management: Distributes energy intelligently across multiple chargers.

Distributes energy intelligently across multiple chargers. Cloud-Based Management Platform: Enables real-time monitoring, user permission control, billing management, and data analysis via web and mobile interfaces.

Public and Commercial Charging: Scalable Solutions for Operators

For public and commercial locations such as shopping centers, gas stations, and large parking areas, D-Volt provides scalable and operator-friendly features, including:

Remote Configuration and OTA Updates: Allow efficient setup and maintenance of large charger networks.

Allow efficient setup and maintenance of large charger networks. SaaS Platform: Offers comprehensive site monitoring, billing, device management, and data analytics.

Offers comprehensive site monitoring, billing, device management, and data analytics. Built-in APNR camera: Enables real-time monitoring of parking space occupancy.

Enables real-time monitoring of parking space occupancy. Complete Smart Parking Solution: Integrates Dahua thermal cameras for temperature alerts and access control devices to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Building on Dahua's expertise in AIoT, D-Volt continues to explore intelligent technologies that support the development of low-carbon transportation. Moving forward, Dahua remains committed to collaborating with partners and customers, contributing to a greener mobility ecosystem and fulfilling its mission of "enabling a smarter society and better living."

