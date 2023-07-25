D2L Inc. to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a leading global learning technology company, today announced that it will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference, which is being held August 7-10, 2023 in Boston. Stephen Laster, President, and Josh Huff, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at on August 9, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET and are also available for one-on-one meetings at the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events & Presentations section on D2L's investor relations website at [email protected]. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com.

