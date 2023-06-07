D2L Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results & Increases Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA(1) Outlook

Total Q1 revenue increased 6% year-over-year to US$44.2 million and Constant Currency Revenue 1 grew 9% year-over-year to US$45.5 million

Annual Recurring Revenue reached US$170.9 million, up 7% over the prior year, and Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue grew 10%

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a leading global learning technology company, today announced financial results for its Fiscal 2024 first quarter ended April 30, 2023. All amounts are in U.S. dollars and all figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

"It was a strong start to the new fiscal year for D2L, as we reported healthy gains in revenue and annual recurring revenue, expanded gross margins and improved profitability, demonstrating continued progress on our balanced growth plan," said John Baker, CEO of D2L. "Despite the macroeconomic environment, we are seeing an improving new business environment overall as leaders across education and business prioritize investments in better learning experiences. Our strong win rate and momentum in higher education position the company particularly well for renewed activity in this market. I'm proud of how our team is accelerating transformation as a trusted partner to our clients, working closely with them to redefine the future of learning."

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $44.2 million , up 6% from the same period in the prior year. Constant Currency Revenue 1 grew 9% year-over-year to $45.5 million .

, up 6% from the same period in the prior year. Constant Currency Revenue grew 9% year-over-year to . Subscription and support revenue was $39.2 million , an increase of 10% over the prior year, reflecting growth from new customers and strong revenue retention and expansion from existing customers.

, an increase of 10% over the prior year, reflecting growth from new customers and strong revenue retention and expansion from existing customers. Annual Recurring Revenue 2 as at April 30, 2023 increased by 7% year-over-year to $170.9 million and Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue 2 reached $174.5 million , a 10% increase over the prior year.

as at increased by 7% year-over-year to and Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue reached , a 10% increase over the prior year. Gross profit increased 13% to $29.9 million (67.6% gross profit margin) from $26.4 million (62.9% gross profit margin) in the same period of the prior year.

(67.6% gross profit margin) from (62.9% gross profit margin) in the same period of the prior year. Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $2.8 million , compared with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.5 million for the comparative period in the prior year.

of , compared with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of for the comparative period in the prior year. Income for the period was $1.1 million , compared with a loss of $4.8 million for the same period of the prior year.

, compared with a loss of for the same period of the prior year. Cash flow used in operating activities was $17.0 million , versus $15.3 million in the same period in the prior year, and negative Free Cash Flow 1 was $18.7 million , compared to negative Free Cash flow of $16.2 million in the same period in the prior year. Cash flows from operations generally have a seasonal low in the first quarter each year and a seasonal high in the second quarter each year.

, versus in the same period in the prior year, and negative Free Cash Flow was , compared to negative Free Cash flow of in the same period in the prior year. Cash flows from operations generally have a seasonal low in the first quarter each year and a seasonal high in the second quarter each year. Strong balance sheet at quarter end, with cash and cash equivalents of $92.1 million and no debt.

1 A non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio. Please refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release. 2 Please refer to "Key Performance Indicators" section of this press release.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results – Selected Financial Measures

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages)



Three months ended April 30

2023 2022 Change Change $ $ $ % Subscription & Support Revenue 39,190 35,766 3,424 9.6 % Professional Services & Other Revenue 5,038 6,104 (1,066) -17.5 % Total Revenue 44,228 41,870 2,358 5.6 %









Constant Currency Revenue1 45,525 41,870 3,655 8.7 % Gross Profit 29,880 26,353 3,527 13.4 % Adjusted Gross Profit1 29,991 26,423 3,568 13.5 % Adjusted Gross Margin1 67.8 % 63.1 %



Income (Loss) for the period 1,110 (4,763) 5,873 123.3 % Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)1 2,811 (1,505) 4,316 286.8 % Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities (17,035) (15,298) (1,737) -11.4 % Free Cash Flow1 (18,684) (16,202) (2,482) -15.3 %

1 A non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio. Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release for more details.



Business & Operating Highlights

D2L continued to grow its customer base in education globally, including Charles Sturt University, European Association of International Education, Universidade São Francisco, Taylor University , University of Niagara Falls , and the Savannah -Chatham County Public School System in Georgia .

, University of , and the -Chatham County Public School System in . Signed new corporate customers across multiple regions, including Year Up, Inc. and Sexuality Education Resource Centre.

D2L was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 11th consecutive year and earned two awards for its innovative human resources team.

Best Managed Companies for the 11th consecutive year and earned two awards for its innovative human resources team. D2L released its inaugural Environmental, Social, Governance ("ESG") Report, highlighting the Company's approach to social impact and sustainability, and its commitment to building products that help transform the way the world learns.

In May, D2L acquired Connected Shopping Ltd., a SaaS e-commerce and course catalog company and makers of Course Merchant. This acquisition will allow D2L to deliver Course Merchant as a part of its own suite of products to address the growing needs of higher education and training organizations worldwide.

In May, D2L announced the appointment of Jennifer Ogden-Reese as Chief Marketing Officer.

Financial Outlook

Financial Guidance Fiscal 2024

The Company is updating its previous guidance for Fiscal 2024 to reflect an improved Adjusted EBITDA outlook. For Fiscal 2024, the Company is expecting Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6 million to $8 million, rather than its previous guidance in the range of $4 million to $6 million. This revision is reflective of D2L's gross margin expansion, continued cost optimization, and measured prioritization of expenditures.

Conference Call & Webcast

D2L management will host a conference call on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:30 am ET to discuss its first quarter Fiscal 2024 financial results.

Date:

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time:

8:30 am (ET) Dial in number:

Canada/US: 1 (833) 470-1428 International: 1 (404) 975-4839 Access code: 752755





Webcast:

A live webcast will be available at ir.d2l.com/events-and-presentations/events/





Replay:

Canada/US: 1 (866) 813-9403 or International: (929) 458-6194 (replay code: 542815) Available until June 15, 2023



Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes statements containing "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "target", "forecasts", "projection", "potential", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "seek", "believes", "opportunity", "guidance", "aim", "goal" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", "will", "can", or negative versions thereof, "be taken", "occur", "continue" or "be achieved", and other similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

This forward-looking information relates to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and includes, but is not limited to, statements under the heading "Financial Outlook" and information regarding: the Company's financial position, financial results, profitability, business strategy, performance, achievements, prospects, objectives, opportunities, business plans and growth strategies; and demand outlook.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, expectations and projections, and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, including the following: the Company's ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers; the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by existing customers; the Company's ability to generate revenue and expand its business while controlling costs and expenses; the Company's ability to manage growth effectively; the Company's ability to expand margins, grow Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow; the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on our operations; the effects of inflation on our operations; the ability to seek out, enter into and successfully integrate acquisitions; business and industry trends, including the success of current and future product development initiatives; positive social development and attitudes toward the pursuit of higher education; the Company's ability to maintain positive relationships with its customer base and strategic partners; the Company's ability to adapt and develop solutions that keep pace with continuing changes in technology, education and customer needs; the ability to patent new technologies and protect intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to comply with security, cybersecurity and accessibility laws, regulations and standards; and the Company's ability to retain key personnel, collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking information were reasonable when made, they are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and may prove to be incorrect. The Company cautions investors that forward-looking information is not a guarantee of the future and that actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the risks identified herein, including at "Summary of Factors Affecting Our Performance" of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended April 30, 2023, or in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

Given these risks and uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, including any financial outlook. Any forward-looking information that is contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com.

D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

(In U.S. dollars)

As at April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023

(Unaudited)



April 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 Assets









Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,092,008 $ 110,732,236

Trade and other receivables 24,637,569 20,894,794

Uninvoiced revenue 2,931,720 2,107,015

Prepaid expenses 7,598,592 8,183,390

Deferred commissions 4,585,332 4,487,043



131,845,221 146,404,478







Non-current assets:





Other receivables — 193,036

Prepaid expenses 219,398 122,469

Deferred income taxes 159,092 189,178

Right-of-use assets 10,909,077 11,205,371

Property and equipment 5,633,554 4,287,095

Deferred commissions 6,999,640 6,849,779

Intangible assets 282,034 288,099

Goodwill 7,028,916 7,070,432





Total assets $ 163,076,932 $ 176,609,937







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 17,836,607 $ 23,450,767

Deferred revenue 74,122,367 85,662,830

Lease liabilities 1,221,201 1,127,600



93,180,175 110,241,197







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred income taxes 455,367 398,906

Lease liabilities 11,815,270 11,878,556



12,270,637 12,277,462



105,450,812 122,518,659 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital 359,048,816 357,639,824

Additional paid-in capital 47,310,771 46,084,161

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,213,016) (5,001,805)

Deficit (343,520,451) (344,630,902)

57,626,120 54,091,278

Related party transactions





Subsequent event



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 163,076,932 $ 176,609,937

D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In U.S. dollars)

For the three months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)



2023 2022





Revenue:





Subscription and support $ 39,189,661 $ 35,766,503

Professional services and other 5,038,278 6,103,581



44,227,939 41,870,084 Cost of revenue:





Subscription and support 11,240,740 11,438,628

Professional services and other 3,107,304 4,078,365



14,348,044 15,516,993







Gross profit 29,879,895 26,353,091







Expenses:





Sales and marketing 12,440,667 13,057,090

Research and development 11,145,353 11,285,167

General and administrative 6,189,503 6,407,040



29,775,523 30,749,297







Income (loss) from operations 104,372 (4,396,206)







Interest and other income (expenses):





Interest expense (156,008) (237,600)

Interest income 876,107 18,246

Other income 15,463 —

Foreign exchange gain (loss) 430,172 (28,218)



1,165,734 (247,572)







Income (loss) before income taxes 1,270,106 (4,643,778)







Income taxes (recovery):





Current 74,642 189,516

Deferred 85,013 (70,631)



159,655 118,885







Income (loss) for the period 1,110,451 (4,762,663)







Other comprehensive loss:





Foreign currency translation loss (211,211) (53,665) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 899,240 $ (4,816,328)







Earnings (loss) per share – basic $ 0.02 $ (0.09) Earnings (loss) per share – diluted 0.02 (0.09)





Weighted average number of common shares – basic 53,224,007 52,987,915 Weighted average number of common shares – diluted 54,752,509 52,987,915

D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(In U.S. dollars)

For the three months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)



Share Capital Additional paid-in Accumulated other Deficit Total

Shares Amount capital comprehensive loss

















Balance, January 31, 2023 53,146,530 $ 357,639,824 $ 46,084,161 $ (5,001,805) $ (344,630,902) $ 54,091,278 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on exercise of options 128,073 1,111,373 (450,449) — — 660,924 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on settlement of restricted share units 24,097 297,619 (397,164) — — (99,545) Stock-based compensation — — 2,074,223 — — 2,074,223 Other comprehensive loss — — — (211,211) — (211,211) Income for the period — — — — 1,110,451 1,110,451 Balance, April 30, 2023 53,298,700 $ 359,048,816 $ 47,310,771 $ (5,213,016) $ (343,520,451) $ 57,626,120













Balance, January 31, 2022 52,912,502 $ 354,277,986 $ 41,686,794 $ (3,330,708) $ (326,254,177) $ 66,379,895 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on exercise of options 85,774 667,033 (218,526) — — 448,507 Stock-based compensation — — 1,650,053 — — 1,650,053 Other comprehensive loss — — — (53,665) — (53,665) Loss for the period — — — — (4,762,663) (4,762,663) Balance, April 30, 2022 52,998,276 $ 354,945,019 $ 43,118,321 $ (3,384,373) $ (331,016,840) $ 63,662,127

D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In U.S. dollars)

For the three months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)







2023 2022 Operating activities:





Income (loss) for the period $ 1,110,451 $ (4,762,663)

Items not involving cash:







Depreciation of property and equipment 291,732 557,254



Depreciation of right-of-use assets 321,071 629,323



Amortization of intangible assets 4,376 55,645



Gain on disposal of property and equipment (15,463) —



Stock-based compensation 2,074,223 1,650,053



Net interest expense (income) (720,099) 219,354



Income tax expense 159,655 118,885

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade and other receivables (3,582,301) 3,214,425



Uninvoiced revenue (807,077) (372,689)



Prepaid expenses 448,517 452,896



Deferred commissions (231,019) (214,492)



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,551,696) (4,965,676)



Deferred revenue (11,383,125) (11,953,677)



Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities — 129,413

Interest received 876,107 18,246

Interest paid (7,522) (74,299)

Income taxes paid (22,509) —

Cash flows used in operating activities (17,034,679) (15,298,002) Financing activities:





Payment of lease liabilities (132,994) (547,484)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 660,924 448,507

Taxes paid on settlement of restricted share units (99,545) —

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities 428,385 (98,977) Investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (1,664,474) (904,353)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 15,463 —

Cash flows used in investing activities (1,649,011) (904,353)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (384,923) (258,681) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18,640,228) (16,560,013) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 110,732,236 114,675,495 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 92,092,008 98,115,482



Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The information presented within this press release refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures (including non-IFRS ratios) including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, and Constant Currency Revenue. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations, financial performance and liquidity from management's perspective and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of the Company. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to assess our ability to meet our capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA), adjusted for stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, transaction-related expenses, non-recurring activities, impairment charges and other income and losses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section in the Company's MD&A.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to income (loss) for the period, and discloses Adjusted EBITDA Margin, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended April 30 2023 2022 Income (loss) for the period 1,110 (4,763) Stock-based compensation 2,074 1,650 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (430) 28 Net interest expense (income) (720) 219 Income tax expense 160 119 Depreciation and amortization 617 1,242 Adjusted EBITDA 2,811 (1,505) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 6.4 % -3.6 %



Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit excluding related stock-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section in the Company's MD&A.

The following table reconciles Adjusted Gross Margin to gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended April 30 2023 2022 Gross profit for the period 29,880 26,353 Stock based compensation 111 70 Adjusted Gross Profit 29,991 26,423 Adjusted Gross Margin 67.8 % 63.1 %



Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net additions to property and equipment. Free Cash Flow Margin is calculated as Free Cash Flow expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section in the Company's MD&A.

The following table reconciles our cash flow from (used in) operating activities to Free Cash Flow, and discloses Free Cash Flow Margin, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended April 30 2023 2022 Cash flow from (used in) operating activities (17,035) (15,298) Net purchases of property and equipment (1,649) (904) Free Cash Flow (18,684) (16,202) Free Cash Flow Margin -42.2 % -38.7 %



Constant Currency Revenue

Constant Currency Revenue is defined as foreign-currency-denominated revenues translated at the historical exchange rates from the comparable prior period into our U.S. dollar functional currency. For an explanation of management's use of Constant Currency Revenue see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section in the Company's MD&A.

The following table reconciles our Constant Currency Revenue to revenue, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended April 30 2023 2022 Total revenue for the period 44,228 41,870 Negative impact of foreign exchange rate changes over the prior period 1,297 — Constant Currency Revenue 45,525 41,870



Key Performance Indicators

Management uses a number of metrics, including the key performance indicators identified below, to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other issuers. These metrics are estimated operating metrics and not projections, nor actual financial results, and are not indicative of current or future performance.

· Annual Recurring Revenue and Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue: We define Annual Recurring Revenue as the annualized equivalent value of subscription revenue from all existing customer contracts as at the date being measured, exclusive of the implementation period. Our calculation of Annual Recurring Revenue assumes that customers will renew their contractual commitments as those commitments come up for renewal. We believe Annual Recurring Revenue provides a reasonable, real-time measure of performance in a subscription-based environment and provides us with visibility for potential growth to our cash flows. We believe that increasing Annual Recurring Revenue indicates the continued strength in the expansion of our business, and will continue to be our focus on a go-forward basis. We define Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue as foreign-currency-denominated Annual Recurring Revenue translated at the historical exchange rates from the comparable prior period into our U.S. dollar functional currency.



As at April 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages) 2023 2022 Change $ $ % Annual Recurring Revenue 170.9 159.3 7.3 % Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue 174.5 159.3 9.5 %

SOURCE D2L Inc.

