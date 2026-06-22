D2L Announces Trust by Design Track at Fusion 2026

New track helps bring education and technology leaders together to explore governance, AI, cybersecurity, cloud resilience and modern learning architecture

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, announces Trust by Design, a new session track at D2L Fusion in Phoenix, Arizona from July 8-10, 2026. The track will bring together leaders from organizations including the University of Maryland Global Campus, University of Toronto, Auburn University and 1EdTech to explore practical approaches to AI governance, cybersecurity, cloud modernization, operational resilience and responsible innovation across today's evolving learning ecosystem.

As institutions adopt AI, modernize infrastructure and connect more systems across the learning environment, leaders face growing pressure to strengthen governance, security and trust while continuing to innovate. Trust by Design was created to help organizations navigate those challenges through real-world perspectives, peer learning and practical strategies from institutions and technology providers working through these issues every day.

"Trust simply cannot be treated as an afterthought – it has to be designed into the way institutions adopt AI, connect systems, protect data and build resilient digital experiences," said Andrew Datars, Chief Technology Officer at D2L. "With Trust by Design, D2L is bringing leaders together to share practical strategies for responsible innovation that can help institutions move forward with confidence and clarity."

Sessions at the Trust by Design track include:

Securing the Modern Learning Ecosystem: A panel of education and technology leaders from the University of Maryland Global Campus, University of Toronto and 1EdTech will discuss how organizations can innovate responsibly while prioritizing security, privacy, reliability and transparency.

A panel of education and technology leaders from the University of Maryland Global Campus, University of Toronto and 1EdTech will discuss how organizations can innovate responsibly while prioritizing security, privacy, reliability and transparency. Beyond SCORM: Southeastern University will share how it navigated from legacy SCORM-based workflows to D2L Creator+ as the default framework for scalable, interactive learning.

Southeastern University will share how it navigated from legacy SCORM-based workflows to D2L Creator+ as the default framework for scalable, interactive learning. Built to Hold: Dr. Angela Gunder, CEO and Founder of Opened Culture and Dr. Nicole Johnson, Executive Director at Canadian Digital Learning Research Association, will share findings from a study of academic leaders navigating AI governance decisions around the globe.

Dr. Angela Gunder, CEO and Founder of Opened Culture and Dr. Nicole Johnson, Executive Director at Canadian Digital Learning Research Association, will share findings from a study of academic leaders navigating AI governance decisions around the globe. Trust in the Cloud: Leaders from D2L and Auburn University will share perspectives on how cloud architecture, security and governance are evolving to meet the needs of modern learning environments.

Leaders from D2L and Auburn University will share perspectives on how cloud architecture, security and governance are evolving to meet the needs of modern learning environments. Trust Under Pressure: Experts from AWS, Okta, DeVry University and D2L will discuss the trends shaping the future of cybersecurity and how organizations are adapting their strategies to address emerging risks and strengthen resilience.

If you're a leader looking to strengthen trust while preparing for the future of learning, you won't want to miss D2L's Trust by Design sessions, taking place Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 10 at D2L Fusion.

Spots are limited. Register now and explore the D2L Fusion 2026 schedule to start planning your time in Phoenix.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

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