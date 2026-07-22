D2L Lumi Wins 2026 Tech & Learning Best of Show Award

D2L Lumi recognized for trusted AI innovation supporting teaching, learning and student success in higher education

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, announced that D2L Lumi has been recognized as a winner of Tech & Learning's Best of Show Award in the Higher Education category, presented at ISTELive 2026.

Designed to support educators and learners, D2L Lumi can enhance the human learning experience through AI-enabled tools integrated directly within D2L Brightspace. D2L Lumi helps educators and instructional designers build engaging course content aligned to learning outcomes, support feedback generation, access learner insights and save time while supporting student success. For learners, D2L Lumi can provide access to personalized tutoring and study support grounded in course materials and learning outcomes.

"Student success begins with making sure learners have the right support at the moment they need it while educators have more space to focus on the deeply human work of teaching", said Dr. Cristi Ford, Chief Learning Officer at D2L. "D2L Lumi brings trusted AI into the learning environment in ways that help faculty create more engaging learning experiences while at the same time giving learners personalized guidance grounded in their course materials. We are so honored to be recognized by Tech & Learning for helping institutions use AI thoughtfully and not simply to introduce new technology."

Tech & Learning's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry expert judges and editors. Winners are selected based on a points score against a range of criteria, including innovation, feature set, reliability and performance.

Institutions are seeing meaningful results. At the American College of Financial Services, educators recorded a 16% increase in course completion rates after implementing D2L Lumi alongside D2L Brightspace. D2L Lumi is also helping expand access to timely learner support. At Blyth Academy, 10% of students engaged with D2L Lumi Tutor within the first two and a half weeks, generating more than 1,000 unique tutoring conversations.

"The products nominated for the Best of Show program provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the products, and businesses behind them, who are transforming education in schools around the world," said the awards editorial team.

D2L Lumi's recognition as a Best of Show winner at ISTELive 2026 reflects D2L's continued commitment to helping institutions adopt AI responsibly, support learner engagement and scale high-quality learning experiences while preserving academic integrity, educator oversight and institutional trust.

Learn more about D2L Lumi and D2L's award-winning solutions.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

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