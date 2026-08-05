Loyola University Chicago Selects D2L Brightspace as Its Next-Generation Learning Platform

Leading Chicago research university selects D2L to deliver modern, scalable and outcome-driven experiences

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, announced that Loyola University Chicago (LUC) has selected D2L Brightspace as its next-generation learning platform to advance digital learning, support student success and deliver scalable, AI-powered learning experiences.

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Founded in 1870, Loyola University Chicago is a Carnegie R1 research institution recognized for its academic rigor, commitment to service and focus on preparing graduates to make a lasting impact in their communities. Located in one of the most competitive higher education markets in the U.S., Loyola is home to a broad range of top-ranked undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.

"Loyola University Chicago is a leading institution with a clear vision for the future of teaching and learning," said Lee Poteck, Chief Revenue Officer at D2L. "We are proud to partner with Loyola as it modernizes its learning ecosystem and advances learning with a flexible platform designed to support innovation, help faculty create meaningful experiences and give academic leaders the insights they need to support student success."

D2L will deliver innovative learning experiences across all Chicago campuses and programs through:

D2L Brightspace : An award-winning learning platform, designed to help educators create interactive content, deliver more personalized learning and monitor learner progress.

: An award-winning learning platform, designed to help educators create interactive content, deliver more personalized learning and monitor learner progress. D2L Lumi: An AI-native offering that supports learners with personalized study recommendations and helps educators and instructional designers efficiently build more immersive content aligned to learning outcomes.

Loyola selected D2L Brightspace for its ability to deliver transformational value across the learning experience, including intuitive user experience, AI-powered tools to support course creation and personalized learning pathways, interactive and media-rich content capabilities, and robust analytics to support learner success.

About Loyola University Chicago

Founded in 1870, Loyola University Chicago is one of the nation's largest Jesuit, Catholic universities, recognized for its academic excellence, commitment to community engagement, and leadership in sustainability. A Carnegie R1 research institution, Loyola leverages its status as one of an elite group of universities with the highest level of research activity to advance knowledge that serves communities and creates global impact. With 15 schools, colleges, and institutes--including Business, Law, Medicine, Nursing, and Health Sciences--Loyola operates three primary campuses in the greater Chicago area and one in Rome, Italy, that provide students a transformative, globally connected learning experience. Consistently ranked among the nation's top universities by U.S. News & World Report, Loyola is a STARS Platinum-rated institution that is ranked as one of the country's most sustainable campuses by The Princeton Review and has earned distinctions from AmeriCorps and the Carnegie Foundation for its longstanding record of service and community engagement. Guided by its Jesuit mission and commitment to caring for the whole person, Loyola educates ethical leaders who think critically, act with purpose, and strive to create a more just and sustainable world. Visit Loyola Today to find the latest University news.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

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