TIME and Statista Name D2L One of Canada's Best Companies 2026

Recognition highlights D2L's commitment to employee experience, sustainable impact and long-term growth

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, today announced it has been named to TIME's Canada's Best Companies list for 2026, presented in collaboration with Statista.

Canada's Best Companies 2026 recognizes organizations that demonstrate strong employee satisfaction while generating positive social, environmental and financial impact. D2L is committed to cultivating a workplace where people can bring their authentic selves, grow their careers and contribute to meaningful change for learners around the world.

"Being named one of Canada's Best Companies by TIME and Statista is a meaningful recognition of the culture we have built. At D2L, we believe that when employees feel supported, empowered and connected to a purpose, they can do some of the best work of their lives," said Ira Stuchberry, Senior Vice President, People & Culture, and Deputy General Counsel at D2L. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where people can grow, contribute and thrive."

TIME and Statista recognized 125 companies among Canada's Best Companies based on three primary dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency. Their ranking considered survey data from approximately 37,000 verified employees at Canadian companies over the past three years, revenue growth over three years, and ESG-related indicators spanning environmental, social and governance measures.

D2L recently released its 2026 Sustainability Report, which outlines its continued commitment to responsible innovation, social impact, employee wellbeing and environmental stewardship. D2L products are designed with learners in mind, helping deliver learning experiences that increase access to high-quality education and help learners achieve their goals.

Learn more about recent awards and recognitions at D2L.com.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

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© 2026 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, D2L India Pvt Ltd, D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda and D2L Sistemas de Aprendizaje Innovadores, S. D2 R.L de C.V., and H5P Group AS.

All D2L and H5P marks are owned by the D2L group of companies. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE D2L

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