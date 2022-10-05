D2L Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, today announced that Melissa Howatson, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from her role to take a leadership role in a private company, and she will be helping with the transition over the next two months. D2L, led by the Board of Directors, will be engaging an executive search firm as part of a formal process to find a permanent replacement.

Josh Huff, CPA, CA, D2L's Vice President, Finance, has assumed the position of Interim CFO. Mr. Huff has been with D2L for more than eight years in progressively senior finance positions. Previously, he worked at KPMG Canada within the assurance practice.

"We greatly appreciate Melissa's significant contributions to D2L through a period of tremendous expansion and many important milestones, including the completion of our initial public offering last year," said John Baker, D2L's President & Chief Executive Officer. "We wish her continued success in her new role."

Mr. Baker added: "Josh's long history at D2L and extensive knowledge of the business position him well for this expanded role. With the support of an experienced and deep finance group and senior leadership team, we expect a seamless transition."

"Working alongside John and the team for the past nine years, we've accomplished a lot and built an incredibly strong foundation," said Ms. Howatson. "This is an exceptional organization doing valuable work to transform the way the world learns – a mission that is as important as ever – and I look forward to celebrating D2L's continued success in the coming years."

