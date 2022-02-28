Agreement with Canada's leading provider of custody, trade execution and brokerage solutions underscores d1g1t's rapid growth trajectory

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- d1g1t Inc., the first provider of an enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools, today announced a partnership with National Bank Independent Network (NBIN). Under the terms of the partnership, NBIN will implement d1g1t's digital client engagement tools, advanced analytics, risk management, modern reporting and performance management capabilities with a subset of new NBIN clients. This agreement is part of NBIN's innovation strategy and reinforces its commitment to deliver superior services to independent wealth management firms in Canada.

Dr. Dan Rosen, d1g1t's co-Founder and CEO, said, "We are delighted to team with National Bank Independent Network, the largest provider in Canada of custody, trade execution and brokerage solutions to independent Portfolio Managers and Investment Dealers. Just five years ago, we began building a new advisor tech stack from scratch, focusing on integrating modern digital technologies with the best financial analytics used by top institutional investors. This partnership not only further validates the unique solutions we provide, but it underscores our ability to empower large financial providers with effective tools that scale and elevate their client engagements."

NBIN is Canada's leading provider of custody, trade execution and brokerage solutions to independent portfolio managers and investment dealers. A division of National Bank Financial Inc., NBIN services over 450 independent wealth management firms across Canada, representing over $300 billion in assets under administration.

Patrick Primerano, President of National Bank Independent Network, said, "We are looking forward to working closely with d1g1t to offer their enterprise wealth management software to independent portfolio managers. This partnership speaks to NBIN's commitment to innovation and will bring greater momentum to the growth of the independent wealth management space in Canada."

Last year, d1g1t raised $16 million (CAD) of investor capital to fund various growth-boosting initiatives. National Bank of Canada, through its corporate venture capital arm NAventures, participated in that fundraising round.

About d1g1t Inc.

d1g1t is the industry's first enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools that allows firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Through a single integrated solution that covers the entire advisory lifecycle, d1g1t provides wealth management firms with a whole new set of capabilities they've never had before. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded and is led by an experienced financial technology team who have developed leading enterprise portfolio systems for many of the world's banks, institutional asset managers, hedge funds and regulators. Visit d1g1t.com to learn more and also follow on LinkedIn.

About National Bank Independent Network

With more than 30 years of continuous service and a team of more than 200 professionals, National Bank Independent Network (NBIN) is Canada's leading provider of custody, trade execution, and brokerage solutions to independent wealth management firms. National Bank Independent Network (NBIN) is a division of NBF Inc., which is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada.

About NAventures

NAventures, the corporate venture capital arm of National Bank of Canada, takes equity stakes in startups and growing businesses to foster growth in companies that will shape the financial institutions of the future. Follow NAventures activities at nbc.ca/naventures.

