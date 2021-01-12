D-Link Empowers Secure, Smart Home Transformations with Innovative mydlink Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- CES -- D-Link Canada today introduces its latest mydlink smart home solution at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show. The Whole-Home Smart WiFi Water Leak Sensor Starter Kit (DCH-S1621KT): a CES Innovation Honoree that intelligently detects and notifies users of potential indoor water leaks.

"Water damage is on the rise according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, and makes up the majority of all Home Insurance claims in Canada," said Lou Reda, President, D-Link Canada. "We understand the toll water damage can have on a family and that's why we took feedback from our customers and put a lot of effort into making this next generation solution, offering our customers greater peace-of-mind. Having our water sensor kit named a 2021 CES Innovation Honoree validates our efforts."

mydlink Whole-Home Smart WiFi Water Leak Sensor Starter Kit (DCH-S1621KT)

Homeowners, residents, and landlords understand the toll that water damage can create when not caught early. Out of the box, the new Whole-Home Smart WiFi Water Sensor Kit (DCH-S1621KT) can monitor two area and features an AC powered Master Smart Wi-Fi Water Leak Sensor (DCH-S162) as well as a Battery-powered Remote Water Sensing Pod (DCH-S163), triggering a siren, strobe light, and mobile alert when either device detects water. Additional remote water sensing pods (DCH-S163) can easily be added to the system for whole-home water leak monitoring for up to 16 areas in the home.

The mydlink Whole-Home Smart WiFi Water Sensor Kit (DCH-S1621KT) will also support proactive notifications with Google Home speakers where the Google Home speaker will automatically announce a water leak. For example, if the DCH-S1621KT detects water leaking from your water heater, your Google Home speaker will verbally announce, "The water heater detects a water leak."

Additional Product Specifications:

Built-in 100db siren and strobe LED

Get a push notification on your mobile device when water is detected

Master sensor (DCH-S162) has a 1.5 M extension cable with a full-length 0.5 M sensing cable – The battery-powered remote water sensing pod (DCH-S163) has bottom sensors and a compact design for flexible placement around the home

For a complete press kit, including specifications and images, please visit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1mKaWZbcL4SA0SOOi8cZ3u8PIRQSSrxXl?usp=sharing

Availability and Pricing

mydlink Whole-Home Smart WiFi Water Sensor Kit (DCH-S1621KT), Q1 2021, $99.99 (CAD)

mvdlink Battery-powered Remote Water Sensing Pod Add-on (DCH-S163), Q1 2021, $29.99 (CAD)

For further information: Pete Marino, D-Link Canada, Inc., [email protected], http://www.dlink.com

