D-Link Demonstrates Continued Growth And Innovation Of Nuclias Connect Private Cloud Management Solution

"As business networks grow in complexity and increased accessibility, advanced, easy to deploy and manage solutions are gaining industry traction. Nuclias Connect elevates today's wireless Internet connectivity for businesses, employees and guests while reducing the barrier to adopting a centrally managed networking system," said Raman Bridwell, vice president, products and services at D-Link Systems. "Organizations of various sizes, industries, and budgets benefit with the scalability of Nuclias Connect."

Its high-performance features include customized setup tools, multi-site app access and control, encrypted cloud servers plus latest security protocols. D-Link provides access to US-based live agents throughout day and evening while detailed analytical reports help simplify troubleshooting and improve Nuclias Connect network administration.

Nuclias Connect Hub (DNH-100)

IT managers who want to integrate Nuclias Connect but are without a dedicated PC or an on-site server is impractical, The Hub is an integrated desktop controller and self-contained server pre-loaded with Connect software. It is capable of monitoring up to 100 Nuclias Access Points on local and multi-site deployments. Key features:

Single sign-on (SSO) portal to manage multiple controllers in one place

Customizable captive portal and front desk ticket management simplify guests WiFi logins and user access

NAT Passthrough allows a single controller to manage multiple sites

Small form-factor for easy placement; wall mount kit and rack mount brackets included

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Nuclias Connect AC2300 Wave 2 Access Point (DAP-2682)

The Connect PoE AP supports an increasing number of simultaneous end users. Dual-Band AC WiFi speeds up to 2300 Mbps are ideal for high-traffic locations and data-sensitive organizations, fitting seamlessly in airports, shopping centers, educational institutes and more. Dynamic features include:

Technology efficiencies such as MU-MIMO improve WiFi throughput to next-gen devices

Advanced processing power endures heavy-bandwidth activities such as large file downloads or video chats

Comprehensive dashboard provides in-depth, multi-site overview with Single Pane of Glass view

Supports Power over Ethernet 802.3at standard for convenient, simple remote installation with less cable clutter

Availability

Nuclias Connect Hub (DNH-100) is now available for purchase from D-Link North America resellers and distributors. Nuclias Connect AC2300 Access Point (DAP-2682) begins shipping in August.

D-Link designs, develops and manufactures award-winning products that connect businesses and services providers. It implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. For more, visit us.dlink.com or D-Link's Business Blog.

