Businesses, organizations and citizens are invited to present projects and commitments to revitalize the East End

MONTREAL, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Surrounded by leaders from the East End of Montreal and public decision makers, the members of the Steering Committee of the D'est en Est Initiative, a major mobilization effort, officially launched their movement on Thursday, May 11 at La TOHU Cité des Arts du Cirque.

The objective of the D'est en Est Initiative is to mobilize social actors to carry out projects and take concrete action to accelerate the revitalization of Montreal's East End. It is a real call to action for businesses, organizations and citizens in the East to actively contribute to accelerating the development of the East End of the metropolis.

This initiative is supported by a variety of civil society actors, such as the Alliance pour l'Est de Montréal, ALPA, Centraide of Greater Montreal, Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal, Comité de développement de l'Est de Montréal (CDEM), Foundation of Greater Montreal, Montreal International, PME MTL Centre-Est, and PME MTL Est-de-l'Île. CN is a major partner. The initiative is also supported by the Government of Canada, through the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, the Government of Quebec and the City of Montreal.

The Pacte de l'Est

To mobilize the actors of civil society, the members of the Steering Committee of the D'est en Est Initiative have presented an important commitment. The Pacte de l'Est describes the challenges facing the East End and its immense potential for revitalization and development. The Pacte de l'Est outlines the nature of the call to action for the East End community and the general public to engage in by signing it.

"We invite organizations, businesses and citizens who live, work or wish to contribute to the area's vitality to commit to actions that will contribute to the revitalization of the East End. Together, we will make the East End an innovative and prosperous area that is an integral part of the Island of Montreal's influence," said Jean-Denis Charest, President and CEO of the Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal.

Community members who wish to sign the Pacte pour l'Est de Montréal can do so by visiting the D'est en Est website at www.destenest.ca. To do so, they must state the nature of their commitment via a short form.

En route towards the Sommet de l'Est in November 2023

Pacte de l'Est signatories commit to presenting an action that respects the principles of consultation, social acceptability and respect for communities. This will be unveiled at the major Eastern Summit to be held on 13 November 2023. By signing, they also commit to carrying out the action they present within the next three years.

"Taking advantage of an existing mobilization effort, D'est en Est represents an opportunity to accelerate the implementation of structuring projects and initiatives that promote entrepreneurial growth based on the sustainable and socially responsible development of the East End of Montreal. The strategic assets of our territory offer a unique potential for creating a living environment centred on social services, housing, health, culture and education. We believe that this commitment from civil society will encourage the transition to a circular economy and allow us to take another step towards Montreal's ecological transition," said Annie Bourgoin, General Manager of PME MTL Est-de-l'Île.

"We are delighted to see this mobilization of civil society taking shape in the East End of Montreal. Finally, this strategic territory will be the object of a real collective effort that will benefit all the communities that are present there. The East End has the potential to become a hub for the socio-ecological transition, and a sustainable and affordable living environment for all," said Karel Mayrand, President and CEO, Foundation of Greater Montreal.

"It is inspiring to witness the commitment of the communities in the East End of Montreal to revitalize the area. The potential for social, economic and environmental development is immense. Together, we have the opportunity to leave a legacy of revitalized and well-organized neighbourhoods for future generations," added Ron Rayside, architect and member of the Alliance pour l'Est de Montréal.

Quotes from elected officials

"The East End of Montreal, which represents 10% of the province's population, has a huge potential to contribute to the socio-economic development of Montreal and Quebec. The governments and key socio-economic players are motivated individuals with high aspirations for the East End. The enthusiasm surrounding this initiative is a guarantee of success and I am looking forward to seeing the structuring, green and inclusive projects that East End citizens deserve," said Soraya Martinez Ferrada, MNA for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (responsible for Housing).

"We want to develop the full potential of the East End of Montreal, and I am making this a priority for my mandate. We have great ambitions for the territory and major projects to carry out, in public transit, housing and economic development. The Pacte we are signing today reaffirms our government's commitment to the East End," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region.

"The East End of Montreal has immense potential. Our vision for the East End integrates both ecological and economic priorities, which call for development that promotes sustainable mobility and consolidates natural environments. We salute the mobilization efforts of our partners and the work of the Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal. We are delighted to have granted $300,000 to implement several structuring projects, including the D'est en Est Initiative," said Caroline Bourgeois, VP of the Executive Committee, responsible for major parks, sports and recreation, Mount Royal, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Espace pour la vie and the East End of Montreal and Mayor of Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles.

About the D'est en Est Intiative

The objective of the D'est en Est Initiative is to mobilize the local community to carry out projects and take concrete actions that will accelerate the revitalization of Montreal's East End. This initiative is directed by a Steering Committee whose members are social actors:

Annie Bourgoin , General Manager, PME MTL Est-de-l'Île

, General Manager, PME MTL Est-de-l'Île Jean-Denis Charest , President and CEO, Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal

, President and CEO, Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal Marie-Laure Konan , General Manager, ALPA Accueil Liaison pour Arrivants

, General Manager, ALPA Accueil Liaison pour Arrivants Alexandre Lagarde , VP Foreign Investments, Montreal International

, VP Foreign Investments, Montreal International Jean-François Lalonde, General Manager, PME MTL Centre-Est

Karel Mayrand , President and CEO, Foundation of Greater Montreal

, President and CEO, Foundation of Claude Pinard , President and CEO, Centraide of Greater Montreal

, President and CEO, Centraide of Ron Rayside , member of the Alliance pour l'Est de Montréal

, member of the Alliance pour l'Est de Montréal Dimitri Tsingakis, member of the Comité de développement de l'Est de Montréal

