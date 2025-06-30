NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- On June 30, CYCROWN, a trusted manufacturer in the electric bike industry, officially launches the Dremax E-Bike in the United States and Canada, with shipping beginning the same day. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern riders, the Dremax is available at a special launch price of $1,349 for the first 24 hours, reduced from its original retail price of $1,699.

CYCROWN DREMAX LAUNCHES

Blending advanced engineering with real-world usability, the Dremax is tailored for urban commuters, weekend explorers, and health-conscious riders alike. From weekday office travel to scenic weekend outings, the e-bike provides a reliable, comfortable, and highly adaptable cycling experience. Its dual-sensor drive system allows effortless switching between Torque mode, ideal for smooth acceleration and intuitive assistance, and Cadence mode, offering a more traditional pedaling rhythm for relaxed, responsive rides.

Powered by a 852W peak motor and a Samsung 48V 15Ah battery, the Dremax delivers top speeds of up to 28 MPH and a maximum range of 65 miles on a single charge. Whether navigating city streets, suburban trails, or hilly paths, the e-bike's performance ensures confidence across varied terrain. For retired or semi-retired individuals who prioritize wellness and outdoor activity, the Dremax offers both the freedom to explore and the comfort to do so with ease.

The e-bike also features real-time ride tracking, customizable settings via iOS and Android apps, and a center-mounted LCD display for intuitive control. Safety and comfort are central to its design, with dual disc brakes, UL-certified components, and 27.5×2.4" Kenda wide tires paired with a front suspension system that absorbs road impact for a smooth, stable ride.

The Dremax excels in performance and value, featuring advanced capabilities and a stylish design. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts and casual riders, it offers low-impact cardio and versatility. With three colors and two frame styles—Step-over and Step-through—it accommodates diverse user preferences, especially considering the comfort of female cyclists with the Step-through design.

At CYCROWN, innovation begins with the rider. Every model is shaped by feedback and real-world use, creating e-bikes that go beyond transportation. With affordable and reliable e-bikes for all riders, CYCROWN aims to enhance their quality of life and promote eco-friendly mobility by offering cutting-edge technology for increased performance.

