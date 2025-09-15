Cyclists Raise $1.25 Million in 880-km Ride from Toronto to Quebec City for Kids with Cancer or Serious Illness

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Sixty-one cyclists have successfully completed the 2025 R4//Campfire Circle, an 880-kilometre, five-day journey from Toronto to Quebec City in support of Campfire Circle, a charity that delivers year-round camp programs for kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Together, the riders raised an incredible $1.25 million to ensure more children can experience joy, connection, and play – all at no cost to families.

"Camp brings much-needed joy to kids with cancer or serious illness," says Fraser Chapman, a cyclist and longtime champion of the charity. "These kids go through so many challenges, and they deserve so much better. That's why I'm proud to be riding and fundraising for Campfire Circle."

Along the way, riders made a memorable stop at Parliament Hill, where they were greeted by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who commended their efforts and the mission of Campfire Circle. They were also joined on the road by the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State for Sport, who cycled alongside the group for two days.

The ride culminated with an epic finish in Quebec City on Sunday, September 14 at the historic Dufferin Terrace beside Château Frontenac, where family, friends, and supporters gathered to celebrate the riders' achievement.

"We are deeply grateful to the R4//Campfire Circle cyclists for helping deliver healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness," said Alex Robertson, CEO of Campfire Circle. "Thanks to their support, more children and families across Ontario can access our programs that enhance well-being, build resiliency, and foster lifelong friendships."

Since its inception in 2018, R4//Campfire Circle has raised $4.5 million by cycling a scenic yet grueling route to New York City's Times Square. This year marked the first time the route remained in Canada, with the historic Parliament Hill stop and Quebec City finale making it the most memorable ride yet.

