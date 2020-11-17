CYBEX LIBELLE: The Spacesaving Wonder For Travelers

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- CYBEX, the globally recognized baby gear brand, proudly debuts LIBELLE, the newest stroller in the brand's catalog of stylish and functional baby gear. The CYBEX LIBELLE is one of the smallest foldable strollers in the world, and is ideal for day trips and long journeys alike as it effortlessly folds small enough to fit into a suitcase, to take on a plane or even store away in an overhead compartment on a train. As the brand's most compact stroller on the market, LIBELLE delivers the very best in comfort and endless fun while traveling.

The Ideal Travel Companion

Perfect for on-the-go parents, the CYBEX LIBELLE weighs only 13.7 lbs and can be easily folded into a tightly compact size measuring 12.6" x 7.9" x 18.9". Its light and portable structure make it easy to carry around when folded, and then ready for use in seconds with its simple, intuitive unfold. Parents can rest assured that even the fussiest little ones will be comfortable in LIBELLE with its adjustable seat and leg rest that can both be continuously reclined with one hand, and smooth front-wheel suspension that keeps the stroller steady on varying terrain.

The CYBEX LIBELLE can be configured into a 2-in-1 travel system by adding any of the CYBEX Gold Line car seats with the included adapters. Suitable for infants from birth (with a CYBEX infant car seat) up to 55 lbs., the CYBEX LIBELLE is available in six different colors and will retail starting at $249.95 beginning November 2020. Find more information at https://www.cybexonlineshop.com/.

About CYBEX

Established in 2005, the German company CYBEX is globally recognized for the iconic design, innovative technology, easy functionality, and superior safety features on all its products for stylish adults embarking on parenthood. In early 2014, CYBEX joined Goodbaby International Holding Limited. The group is one of the world's leading enterprises for the development and production of child and teen goods.

Find more information at cybexonlineshop.com

SOURCE CYBEX

For further information: Katie Elicker, (949) 584-8582, [email protected]