CYBEX INITIATES VOLUNTARY SAFETY RECALL OF SELECT ATON G SWIVEL CAR SEATS MANUFACTURED BEFORE MAY 10, 2024

CYBEX is Committed to Safety and Helping Parents Address Affected Units

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - CYBEX and Columbus Trading-Partners CA, Inc., the Canadian distributor for CYBEX, a leading manufacturer and marketer of infant and juvenile products, today initiated a voluntary safety recall (TC 2025-055) of select CYBEX infant car seats after determining that a specific misuse can allow the harness anchor pin to dislodge when the seat is not in use. CYBEX is providing owners of affected Aton G Swivel infant car seats with a product update kit, free of charge, that includes a device that locks the harness and the harness retention pin in place, along with instructions for its installation.

There have been no reports to CYBEX of injuries to children related to this defect; however, CYBEX urges all consumers to install the harness anchor retention device once they are available.

Issue:

CYBEX, has identified an issue with the Aton G Swivel child restraint system. If the seat is misused by sliding or scraping it over a sharp edge (like a table or countertop) or possibly the edge of the Aton G Swivel Base, the harness anchorage hooks can bend. This bending can cause the harness anchor pin to dislodge when the seat is not in use.

Key Points:

When a child is secured in the harness, the anchor pin cannot come loose.

If the seat is misused and the anchor hooks are bent, the harness strap can detach when not in use.

Caregivers will notice any harness detachment when securing a child and checking harness tightness.

If the harness anchor pin is missing, the harness will detach from the seat at the hip anchor. In the event of a vehicle crash, the detached harness would not properly restrain the occupant, increasing the occupant's risk of injury

Remedy:

CYBEX will provide all owners of affected Aton G Swivel CRS manufactured before May 10, 2024, with a free product update kit on or about April 4, 2025. This kit includes a device that locks the harness and the harness anchor pin in place, even if the hooks are bent, along with instructions on how to install the device.

While waiting for the product update kit, caregivers can continue to use the child seat if they follow these steps:

Before each use, check the harness anchor retention hooks for any damage.

If any hooks are bent away from the harness anchor pin, do not use the seat and contact CYBEX immediately for assistance.

The affected infant car seats have model numbers listed in the table below and were manufactured before May 10, 2024. The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a label on the bottom of the seat.

Product Name Model Number Aton G Swivel (CA) 522004175 522004177 522004179 522004181 Aton G Swivel SensorSafe (CA) 522004801 522004803

The Company requests that owners of affected seats contact CYBEX for a free product update kit by calling 1-877-242-5676 between 8 am and 5 pm ET, Monday through Friday, or by registering online at https://register.cybex-online.com/ca/carseats. Customers should not return seats to the retailers where they purchased the car seat. The Aton G Swivel car seats affected by this recall may be used while consumers wait for the product update kit.

More information is available at https://www.cybex-online.com/en/ca/safety-notices-recalls-aton-g.html.

ABOUT CYBEX

CYBEX is a leading manufacturer and marketer of infant and juvenile products. Safety is CYBEX's number one priority, which is why all products are designed, engineered and rigorously tested with the goal of truly creating a safer, more peaceful ride for both children and caregivers.

PRESS INQUIRIES: Please direct any press inquiries to: Bri Bijman - Craft Public Relations, [email protected]