CYBEX Debuts Award-winning Sirona S Car Seat To Canadian Consumers

Abundant with safety and convenience features, Sirona S features an EasyLock ™ bar for a quick, simple, and secure one-time installation, offering advanced safety protection for children and greater peace of mind for parents. To complement the one-time installation feature, Sirona S provides a 360° rotation to assist with loading and unloading a child and switching from rear to forward-facing effortlessly. Further, Sirona S is the first convertible car seat in North America to feature load-leg technology, which limits how much the car seat can rotate in a frontal crash, ultimately reducing the rotation by up to 30%, and the seat allows for extended rear-facing use from 4 lbs. to 50 lbs. with one-time installation.

"Car seat safety and proper installation are often at the top of the list of parent concerns. Sirona S can easily be installed in seconds and is the only convertible car seat in North America with a load leg that offers one-time vehicle belt installation for both rear-facing and forward-facing mode," said Sarah Haverstick, Safety Advocate at CYBEX. "Sirona S offers parents ultimate ease of use while also providing maximum safety for little ones."

"Safety, Design and functionality are at the forefront of every product we design at Cybex," said Jon McGuire, Vice President Product Management, Cybex & Goodbaby Americas. "Our award-winning Sirona S gives parents everything they need and want in a convertible car seat; the utmost versatility and the removal of uncertainty with each ride."

Sirona S launched in the United States in March 2020 and has received numerous accolades including Standout Car Seat in the Good Housekeeping Parenting Awards, Most Innovative Car Seat in the PureWow Happy Kid Awards, Best Convertible Car Seat in The Bump Best of Baby Awards, and was named a finalist in the Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards for Overall Product Design. CYBEX Sirona S is now available across Canada in four different colors and will retail for $729 beginning September 2021. Find more information at https://cybex-online.com/sirona-s-canada.

About CYBEX

Established in 2005, the German company CYBEX is globally recognized for the iconic design, innovative technology, easy functionality, and superior safety features on all its products for stylish adults embarking on parenthood. In early 2014, CYBEX joined Goodbaby International Holding Limited. The group is one of the world's leading enterprises for the development and production of child and teen goods.

