Cybersecurity, Legal and Digital Forensics Experts Gather at OpenText Enfuse 2019 to Discuss Security in a Zero-Trust World

OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea Joined by Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today opened OpenText Enfuse 2019, bringing together cross-functional experts to address the challenges of securing the modern enterprise. At Enfuse, attendees will learn proactive strategies to find, respond to, and eliminate threats – before they become headlines.

"Conventional approaches are no longer sufficient to secure the modern enterprise in Industry 4.0," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "For information to remain a strategic advantage, it must be protected. Enfuse is our opportunity to convene leaders from the information security, legal and law-enforcement industries to share modern approaches to security that are effective in today's zero-trust world."

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper will close the conference with a conversation on the scope and scale of cyberthreats to US national and economic security. Director Clapper will discuss the threats Americans are facing, how the intelligence community is responding, and what this will mean as the world becomes more digital and the Internet of Things (IoT) becomes more common-place.

OpenText Advances Security Portfolio

Today at Enfuse, OpenText announced EP7, the company's latest technology update delivering new innovations to the OpenText suite of solutions for cybersecurity, digital forensics, eDiscovery, Identity and Access Management (IAM) and AI.

"To provide our customers with an information advantage, we must first help them keep data secure and compliant," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer, OpenText. "Our commitment to security is reflected in the updates across our entire portfolio, and demonstrates how the powerful combination of cloud, identity and access management, AI, and endpoint security can deliver security at scale."

New products and updates announced today, include:

OpenText Threat Hunting Service provides OpenText security experts to assist in the quick identification, monitoring and remediation of threats. The new service leverages EnCase Endpoint Security to discover suspicious activity and OpenText Magellan's analytics and visualization capabilities to prioritize anomalies at scale which may indicate an attack, insider theft or intentional destruction of data.

OpenText™ EnCase™ Endpoint Security enhances endpoint detection and response capabilities to help security teams find and remove threat actors from networks more quickly. EP7 brings 400+ new anomaly detection values, upgraded threat intelligence, dynamic analysis of zero-day threats, live IP reputation, and real-time threat monitoring.

OpenText™ EnCase ™ Forensics features time-saving workflows and updates to indexing and search for improved performance and reliability. Collection of Microsoft OST artifacts is included, and users can now also parse and browse the Apple File System (APFS) snapshot to allow discovery of modified and deleted data. EnCase Forensics has helped crack some of the biggest cases in history and remains the tool of choice for law-enforcement and corporate investigators.

Forensics features time-saving workflows and updates to indexing and search for improved performance and reliability. Collection of Microsoft OST artifacts is included, and users can now also parse and browse the Apple File System (APFS) snapshot to allow discovery of modified and deleted data. EnCase Forensics has helped crack some of the biggest cases in history and remains the tool of choice for law-enforcement and corporate investigators. OpenText™ Tableau Forensic Imager (TX1) provides the ability to pause and resume any forensic imaging job, even after a power cycle. This first-to-market feature will save critical time for investigators in a variety of scenarios that previously would have required the job to be restarted such as in an unexpected loss of TX1 power or drive connection.

OpenText™ Identity and Access Management provides the ability to verify and manage digital identity critical to security in a zero-trust world. EP7 delivers full integration of OpenText™ Covisint and OTDS solutions to allow secure access management across domains, for a frictionless, yet secure, user experience.

OpenText™ AI & Analytics helps customers meet privacy and compliance requirements associated with regulations like GDPR and CCPA with out-of-the-box identification of personally identifiable information (PII) in unstructured data and other sources.

End-to-End Solutions for Legal professionals

As enterprises become more intelligent and connected, legal departments and law firms must efficiently manage their own processes and effectively advise their businesses and clients on an ever-broadening range of issues. OpenText helps legal customers understand the large volumes of data they collect, generate and oversee, while incorporating the benefits of automation and AI. At Enfuse, the team will be showcasing the latest innovations, including:

New AI features across the product portfolio such as sentiment analysis and entity extraction powered by OpenText™ Magellan for OpenText™ Axcelerate, which automatically detect people and places referenced in document sets while organizing communications according to tone and emotional language.

Automated machine-translations powered by Veritone aiWARE™ for OpenText™ Axcelerate which automatically translate over 29 languages to English for global enterprise investigations.

OpenText™ eDOCS MindServer, the same AI-enhanced search engine that powers OpenText Axcelerate, to securely crawl and index information to help surface relevant information without knowing precise keywords.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX,TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2019 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

For further information: Austin DeArman; OpenText; 202-341-9181; publicrelations@opentext.com, http://www.OpenText.com

Related Links

http://www.OpenText.com

