MONTREAL, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Cybereco is thrilled to announce that it has received a generous financial contribution of $500,000 from Desjardins. This vital support is provided through the GoodSpark Fund and will help Cybereco strengthen its capacities and carry out projects focusing on innovation and codevelopment to further develop Canada's cybersecurity industry.

Desjardins's commitment to improving cybersecurity

Cybereco would like to express its sincere appreciation to Desjardins for this strategic support. This partnership highlights just how committed the financial cooperative is to supporting digital innovation and security, as well as to increasing the resilience of Canadian organizations. These are essential values that lie at the heart of the modern digital economy.

"With this invaluable support from the GoodSpark Fund, Cybereco will be able to amplify our impact and pursue our core mission to make Canadian organizations more resilient to evolving cybersecurity challenges," explains Pascal Fortin, President of Cybereco. "We're grateful for this collaboration and also excited about upcoming projects designed to advance cybersecurity in Canada."

"Desjardins is proud to support Cybereco with this significant contribution from our GoodSpark Fund," states Jean-Sébastien Pilon, Vice-President and Chief Information Security Officer at Desjardins. "This partnership reflects our commitment to digital innovation and security, as well as the relationships we've cultivated to promote best practices in cybersecurity. In strengthening Cybereco's capacity and supporting CYBER HUB—its cybersecurity innovation and marketing complex—we're doing our part to boost the growth of Canada's cybersecurity industry. Together, we're building a more secure and resilient future for Canadian organizations."

Vital support for Cybereco's mission

Cybereco's work is driven by its members through working groups and communities of practice. This plays a key role in improving cyber resilience for Canadian organizations. The organization puts forward three fundamental pillars to fortify the cybersecurity ecosystem: innovation, knowledge mobilization and knowledge dissemination. When businesses implement these pillars, they can confront and adapt to digital challenges over the long term. With financial support from Desjardins, Cybereco will be able to expand its activities and develop more collaborative projects to facilitate codevelopment efforts between businesses, researchers and institutions across Canada.

Meaningful projects for the future

Thanks to this contribution, Cybereco will be able to launch ambitious new projects to help enhance the digital resilience of Canadian organizations. Cybereco will foster collaboration and innovation across the cybersecurity ecosystem by focusing on its pillars of knowledge mobilization and dissemination. This approach will help organizations better adapt to cybersecurity challenges. At the same time, the ecosystem will be strengthened as more support is provided for the development of Canadian cybersecurity products. These concrete solutions foster industry growth and promote more robust cybersecurity practices across the country.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $470.9 billion as at December 31, 2024. With more than 55,200 skilled employees, it has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Cybereco

Cybereco is a non-profit organization that supports the growth of Canada's cybersecurity industry. Through its codevelopment projects, working groups and communities of practice, Cybereco promotes collaboration and innovation to strengthen the digital ecosystem. The organization helps businesses enhance their cyber resilience and operate within an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. It also supports the development of solutions designed to address current challenges.

