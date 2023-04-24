CyberCatch Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the Symbol CYBE

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") (TSXV: CYBE), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce that it will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange today under the trading symbol CYBE.

The CyberCatch platform is a patented, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables compliance with national and international cybersecurity mandates with not only a threat assessment and quick and precise implementation of controls, but automated, ongoing testing of the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation.

"Billions are spent on cybersecurity globally, but attackers continue to be successful because the solutions do not focus on the root cause: security holes from control deficiencies," said Sai Huda, founder and CEO of CyberCatch. "Our AI-enabled solution uniquely ensures that all required cybersecurity controls are implemented, then it continuously tests those defenses, and guides the organization to fix deficiencies so an attacker cannot exploit."

Huda is a globally recognized cybersecurity expert and the author of the best-selling book, Next Level Cybersecurity. He co-authored Canada's national cybersecurity standard for small and medium-sized organizations, the first in the world, and previously founded and successfully exited a SaaS company for financial services compliance to an NYSE-traded, Fortune 500 company.

A 2022 McKinsey survey revealed a $2 trillion market opportunity for cybersecurity technology and service providers, with a key driver being growing demand from small and medium-sized organizations (SMBs/SMEs). A Deloitte survey also showed that of those surveyed, 91% reported at least one cyber incident in 2022.

CyberCatch will open the market at the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto on Monday, May 8, followed by an investor information session and luncheon.

In the meantime, learn more about CyberCatch with Sai Huda, CEO at: https://cybercatch.com/investors.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE CyberCatch