VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch" or the "Company") ( TSXV: CYBE ), is pleased to announce the launch of a cutting-edge compliance assessment solution, the Digital Standards Manager, designed to help organizations effectively manage and implement digital technology governance standards.

This latest product launch expands on the partnership with Canada's Digital Governance Council and provides organizations with a comprehensive online tool for evaluating, monitoring, and ensuring compliance with standards published by the Council's Digital Governance Standards Institute.

The Digital Governance Council ("Council") is a member-led organization dedicated to providing Canadians with confidence in the responsible design, architecture, and management of digital technologies. The Council's Digital Governance Standards Institute is a Standards Council of Canada accredited standards development organization and develops consensus-based standards for data governance, artificial intelligence, privacy, cybersecurity, internet of things, among other critical topics – all of which are essential to maintaining a competitive edge and earning customer trust in the digital era.

Previously, CyberCatch and the Digital Governance Council (formerly the CIO Strategy Council) launched the CAN/CIOSC 104 Compliance Manager, a comprehensive, cost-effective cybersecurity software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to enable compliance with requirements of Canada's national cybersecurity standard, CAN/CIOSC 104.

The Digital Standards Manager is a new, innovative online solution powered by CyberCatch that includes a workflow engine, compliance tips, charts, reports and an evidence repository to effectively manage compliance. Now any organization can quickly perform a benchmark analysis, compliance assessment and document attainment of compliance with one or more of the digital technology governance standards published by the Digital Governance Standards Institute.

"The Digital Governance Council is delighted to expand our partnership with CyberCatch to bring to Canadian organizations a timely and effective online solution for implementing standards published by the Council's Digital Governance Standards Institute," said Keith Jansa, CEO, Digital Governance Council.

"CyberCatch is honored to expand our partnership with the Digital Governance Council and provide an innovative solution to accelerate adoption of consensus-based standards. The standards created by the Digital Governance Standards Institute are forward thinking and a model for the rest of the world to follow to digitize and drive the economy," said Sai Huda, founder and CEO, CyberCatch.

About Digital Governance Council

The Digital Governance Council is a member-driven organization that acts as a cross-sector neutral convener for Canada's executive leaders to identify, prioritize and act on digital governance opportunities and challenges. The Council leads an Executive Forum for council members, sets technology governance standards through the Digital Governance Standards Institute and certifies the compliance of Canadian organizations in the management of the effective and efficient use of digital technologies. To learn more about the organization and its initiatives, visit https://www.dgc-cgn.org or contact [email protected].

About Digital Governance Standards Institute

The Digital Governance Standards Institute (DGSI) develops digital technology governance standards fit for global use. The Institute works with experts, as well as national and global partners, and the public to develop national standards that reduce risk to Canadians and Canadian organizations adopting and using innovative digital technologies in today's digital economy. To learn more, visit https://www.dgc-cgn.org/standards.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

