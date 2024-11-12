WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 10, 2024, Environment and Climate Change Canada announced Canadian Water Network (CWN) has been awarded a grant under the Implementation Readiness Fund. This grant will support CWN's project "Charting the Course to Net Zero Water: Mobilizing Canada's Municipal Water Network for Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Mitigation" and will focus on developing networks and sharing knowledge.

The Implementation Readiness Fund, part of the Low Carbon Economy Fund (LCEF), supports the Government of Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. This fund aims to remove barriers for organizations and communities across Canada to adopt low-carbon technologies, aligning with Canada's efforts to meet its 2030 climate objectives.

Essential municipal water, wastewater, and stormwater services have high electricity consumption from drinking water and wastewater treatment and contribute to significant GHG emissions from biological wastewater treatment. To mitigate GHGs, CWN is bringing together key players in municipal water services to develop a Net Zero Water Roadmap, the first of its kind in Canada.

Aligned with federal commitments and the urgency of reaching net zero by 2050, CWN's project is a three-year collaboration involving municipal water utilities, private sector leaders, international water associations, and clean technology companies. The goal is to share knowledge, identify approaches, and create a roadmap to reduce GHG emissions in Canada's municipal water sector.

The project will create a national network through workshops and knowledge products focused on increasing energy efficiency, reducing fugitive emissions, and adopting low-carbon technologies. It will establish a National Advisory Committee to formalize a Net Zero Water Roadmap for Canadian municipal water services and a Technical Advisory Committee to advise on new and emerging technologies to reduce GHGs. Through several Communities of Practice, CWN will foster deep engagement and encourage action and collaboration on practical approaches for reducing GHG emissions in municipal utility water services.

"By decarbonizing our water systems, we are investing in a healthier and cleaner environment for future generations. Projects like this one by the Canadian Water Network are helping communities to build the knowledge and skills needed to deliver essential services while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and building a green economy for a sustainable future," said the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

"Canadian Water Network is uniquely positioned to support the development of Canada's first Net Zero Water Roadmap, drawing on the experience of its Municipal Consortium, the advice of global experts, the expertise of private sector companies, and the ingenuity of cleantech innovators," said Nicola Crawhall, CEO of Canadian Water Network, "CWN is grateful to Environment and Climate Change Canada for its financial support of this important project."

