CWB update on expected timing of AIRB approval

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group (TSX: CWB) (CWB) today provided an update on our transition to the Advanced Internal Ratings Based (AIRB) approach for regulatory capital and risk management. Our formal application review with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI) continues. It will now include a parallel run of our AIRB models and tools to evaluate their operation through this period of economic volatility. The timeline for approval will be extended, compared to our original expectation of the end of the current fiscal year. We expect to complete our parallel run in 2021 followed by finalization of OSFI's review. The extended timeline does not change our near-term financial outlook as OSFI's current industry restrictions limit the deployment of capital through increased dividends or share buybacks.

"Our AIRB journey will continue to follow an iterative process as our AIRB models and tools move into a parallel run phase," said Chris Fowler, President and CEO. "This will provide the opportunity, through a period of economic stress, to affirm our processes and monitor the performance of our AIRB models against OSFI's use-test requirements."

"We are actively using the majority of our AIRB tools to manage credit risk, including comprehensive stress testing, internal capital adequacy assessment, and expected credit loss. Until we receive final approval, our regulatory capital ratios will continue to be measured on the Standardized basis. Approval of our transition to the AIRB approach will result in improved risk-sensitive capital ratios that better reflect the strength of our balance sheet. Combined with the launch of our digital capabilities, AIRB approval will enable us to deliver increased competition in Canadian financial markets, support higher growth and achieve further diversification, with an enhanced view of risk."

"We continue to expect AIRB to create long-term meaningful and lasting value for shareholders and this delay in timing of approval does not change our view".

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada. CWB's key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through branch locations of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management services are provided through CWB Wealth Management and its affiliate brands, including T.E. Wealth, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares), "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

SOURCE CWB Financial Group

For further information: Chris Williams, MBA, AVP, Investor Relations, Phone: (780) 508-8229, Email: [email protected]