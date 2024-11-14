CWB to announce fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results on December 6, 2024

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group (TSX: CWB) (CWB) will release our fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results on December 6, 2024 via newswire at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and CWB Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 10:30 a.m ET. A copy of the news release, supplemental financial results and conference call presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.cwb.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports.

Analyst conference call (Webcast)

https://app.webinar.net/azPgnYblKpx

Analyst conference call (Dial in)

(416) 764-8688 (Toronto) | 1 (888) 390-0546 (Toll-free)

Conference ID 02123300

Conference call replay

Available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, December 13, 2024

(416) 764-8677 (Toronto) | 1 (888) 390-0541 (Toll-free)

Passcode 123300 #

Analysts who would like to pose questions and who have not been previously pre-qualified should call Chris Williams, AVP, Investor Relations at 780-508-8229.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is the only full-service bank in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide our nationwide clients with full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Clients choose CWB for a differentiated level of service through specialized expertise, customized solutions, and faster response times relative to the competition. Our people take the time to understand our clients and their business, and work as a united team to provide holistic solutions and advice.

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

SOURCE Canadian Western Bank

For Further Information Contact: Chris Williams, AVP, Investor Relations, CWB Financial Group, Phone: 780-508-8229, Email: [email protected]