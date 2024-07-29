CWB supports fire relief efforts in communities across Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - In response to the devastation and damage brought by wildfire to Jasper National Park and multiple Albertan communities, CWB Financial Group (CWB) will donate $25,000 to support immediate relief and recovery efforts. The donation will be distributed to the Canadian Red Cross and to United Way's Wildfire Response and Recovery Fund.

"The massive wildfires in Jasper and across Alberta have caused unprecedented destruction and hardship for people and communities," said Steve Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Banking at CWB. "It's important that we act urgently to provide support so that affected households and businesses can get access to the essential supplies and resources they need. Through our partners at the Canadian Red Cross and the United Way, we know this donation will play an important role in helping to rebuild and recover what was lost and damaged in the fires."

How you can help

CWB banking centres will be accepting public donations for the Canadian Red Cross from July 29 to August 16, 2024. Donations can also be made online at redcross.ca. The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta will match donations made to the Canadian Red Cross to support the disaster relief efforts until August 27th, 2024.

SOURCE CWB Financial Group

For further information: [email protected]