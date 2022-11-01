CWB strengthens its national private wealth offering with the launch of CWB Wealth

CWB Wealth harmonizes CWB's five boutique wealth management affiliates under a new national brand identity

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Building on Canadian Western Bank's (CWB) 40-year legacy of personalized banking solutions for Canadian business owners and their families, CWB Financial Group is proud to announce the launch of CWB Wealth, its new national brand for private wealth advisory services. The launch further integrates CWB's acquired wealth management operations under one brand and positions CWB Wealth to provide a wholly different client experience in Canadian private wealth advisory services.

CWB Wealth harmonizes brand identities for CWB's investment counsel businesses, including CWB Wealth Management (acquired as Adroit Investment Management), T.E. Wealth, Doherty & Bryant Financial Strategists, and Leon Frazer & Associates. As part of the launch, CWB's Calgary-based IIROC boutique, CWB McLean & Partners, will maintain a distinct identity under the new CWB Wealth brand as CWB Wealth Partners.

"Our teams have worked closely to transform the acquired businesses over the past couple of years. Uniting our offering through a harmonized brand allows us to leverage the unique strengths that each legacy firm brings to CWB Wealth," says Matt Evans, President and CEO, CWB Wealth. "The goal in bringing these firms together was to create a private wealth organization that is true to the heritage of each legacy firm and reflects the relationship driven values of CWB. By combining our highly personalized approach with deep technical expertise on intergenerational financial planning and decades of investment management experience, we are excited to bring a powerful new offering to the Canadian private wealth market."

The launch of CWB Wealth also represents further execution of CWB's highly differentiated full-service growth strategy. CWB's combined strengths in commercial banking, personal banking and wealth management together represent a boutique full-service experience, uniquely positioned in Canada to meet the complex financial needs of successful business families, business executives, and employees of the businesses CWB serves.

"CWB was formed by entrepreneurs with a vision to create a more personal experience for clients who were undervalued by Canada's large banks. The founders of our legacy private wealth brands were innovators who pioneered the concepts of financial health through comprehensive planning and professional investment management. CWB Wealth represents CWB's commitment to nurture the legacy of highly personalized professional services firmly established within our wealth organization, and to meet the evolving needs of client families across CWB's growing national footprint," adds Evans.

CWB Wealth is part of CWB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company providing specialized services in business and personal banking, wealth management and trust services across Canada. Serving wealthy families with complex financial needs, CWB Wealth takes a fully integrated approach to private wealth management, with customized strategies designed by highly qualified professional teams to address our clients' unique goals.

