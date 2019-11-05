CWB recognized on the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ in Alberta

EDMONTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group is proud to announce that our organization is on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces in Alberta.

"Great Place to Work® sets the standard of what it means to be a great workplace. It is the best benchmark for measuring the best employers in Canada, including in the financial services sector in Canada" says Chris Fowler, President and CEO of CWB Financial Group. "CWB is a special place to work – and our people tell us that. We're incredibly proud to be recognized on this list, because it's our people who have put us there. Each day, our employees come to work engaged and passionate about providing an exceptional and proactive experience to our clients. We know that culture drives performance, and to deliver the best financial advice and service to business owners in Canada, we will continue to invest in our people and our culture."

Each year, Great Place to Work® conducts the world's largest annual workplace survey, representing more than 12 million employees from thousands of organizations of varying sizes, industries, maturities and structures in over 50 countries. To be eligible for this Best Workplaces in Alberta list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year, be headquartered in Alberta and have at least 15 employees working in the province that participated in the Trust Index employee survey. Great Place to Work® determined the list based on the overall Trust Index scores from the employees in these companies.

"CWB is the only Schedule 1 Bank headquartered in western Canada, and we have a long and proud history of being an employer of choice in Edmonton and across Alberta," says Mr. Fowler. "With strong roots in the west, but an ever-growing national presence, we consider it a privilege to provide an exceptional workplace to so many Albertans."

CWB Financial Group employs more than 1,300 people in Alberta between its corporate office in Edmonton, regional office in Calgary, and branches in greater Edmonton, greater Calgary, Grande Prairie, Lloydminster, Red Deer, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group is a diversified financial services organization providing proactive business and personal banking, trust and wealth management across Canada. H­eadquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, we've offered customized financi­al solutions for over 35 years and operate with a clear focus on meeting the unique financial needs of business owners. We're obsessed with providing the right banking, lending and investment solutions for our clients – by asking the right questions, sharing our industry and financial services expertise, and genuinely believing that great relationships get results. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces™ in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Western Bank

For further information: Media contact: Maya Filipovic, Manager, External Communications, Canadian Western Bank, 825-203-3489, Maya.filipovic@cwbank.com

Related Links

http://www.cwbank.com

