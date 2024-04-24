CWB ranked 28 on the 2024 list of 50 best workplaces in Canada

EDMONTON, AB, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group (CWB) is honoured to secure number 28 on this year's Best Workplaces in Canada. For the fifth consecutive year, CWB ranks among the list's top 50 and among hundreds of other Canadian companies assessed for their ability to prioritize employee well-being and a positive work environment. The award demonstrates our unwavering dedication to a people first culture that cultivates diversity and inclusion, learning and development, and opportunity for employees to provide feedback that shapes our workplace.

"Our values inspire our teams to go above and beyond for each other, our clients and our communities to create a workplace that now ranks among the best in Canada for half a decade," says Chris Fowler, President and CEO, CWB Financial Group. "We are committed to creating exceptional employee experiences where skill and performance is recognized, rewarded and celebrated, and in an environment that fosters both personal and professional growth. More than one-third of our people belong to one of our 11 employee represented groups that continue to elevate diversity and inclusion at CWB, while dynamic learning and development resources support those who seek meaningful career paths. For the more than 2,600 employees who continue to influence our culture through candid and thoughtful feedback, this is for you."

The 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list, compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute, is an employee-driven competition that represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. The rankings are based on employee feedback, which is analyzed to determine the extent to which the employee experience is shared by the full workforce. The study measures the core of what creates great workplaces, including trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company. It offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. This year's list captures the experience and sentiment of 330,000 employees, impacting over 600,000 Canadian employees.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nationwide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place To Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it. Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca

