CWB publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

EDMONTON, AB, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (CWB) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which provides insight into our performance related to priority environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors that support the ongoing success of our clients, long-term value creation for all our stakeholders and sustainable growth for our business. Our Sustainability Report includes our Public Accountability Statement and can be found on our website at: www.cwb.com/sustainability-reports.

"Our 2022 Sustainability Report showcases the progress we continue to make on our ESG priorities to support a sustainable and inclusive future," said Chris Fowler, CWB's President and CEO. "Guided by our values, culture and strategy, and supported by our nearly 3,000 team members, we are committed to work collaboratively with our stakeholders to drive change and create value for our clients, people, investors and communities."

We support the need for clear and transparent ESG disclosures based on frameworks that allow for comparability across and within industries, and continued our phased adoption of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards in our 2022 Sustainability Report.

