CWB national headquarters moving to Edmonton's Manulife Place

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group (TSX: CWB) (CWB) today announced that it will move its national headquarters to Manulife Place in downtown Edmonton. Renovations will take place in the award-winning tower at 10180 101 St NW and will include naming rights and crown signage for CWB.

CWB selected the former Manulife Place for its national headquarters after ICE District Properties decided not to proceed at this time with their plans for a new 16-storey commercial building adjacent to Edmonton's ICE District Plaza, which included 12 storeys for CWB's new corporate headquarters. ICE District Properties' decision reflects the challenging macroeconomic landscape, which includes higher vacancy rates in downtown locations, compounded by the impacts of rising interest rates and construction cost inflation.

"Moving to Manulife Place maintains Edmonton as our home and the prominent role that CWB has within the city's downtown business community," said Chris Fowler, President and Chief Executive Officer, CWB Financial Group. "It's a building that will bear the CWB name and signage, and it represents an economically positive decision. Our employees will continue to benefit from nearby amenities, while enjoying building modernizations that reflect the future of work and enhance our outstanding culture. I look forward to CWB's continued contributions to attract more businesses to Edmonton's downtown."

Tim Shipton, Executive Vice President, ICE District Properties, added, "ICE District Properties and CWB remain strong financial partners, mutually committed to the City of Edmonton. We are grateful to CWB for its understanding, and we remain committed to building upon the foundation that ICE District has created in our downtown. We will have more to share in the near future."

In Manulife Place, CWB employees will benefit from a refreshed space that will include upgrades to the retail environment and tenant amenities. CWB's 103rd Street Banking Centre will also move into the building. Occupancy is scheduled to occur toward the end of 2025.

