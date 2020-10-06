CWB named to list of Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance

"This achievement is another proud moment I'm happy to share with our employees from coast to coast, particularly as I look back at the last six months and reflect on how we are proactively supporting our teams and thousands of clients to navigate the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic together," said Chris Fowler, CWB's President & CEO. "The resiliency, passion, drive and determination in our people define CWB as a Great Place to Work® where we come together to make a difference for each other and our clients every day. I'm personally inspired by our teamwork and how it distinguishes us in Canadian financial services."

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year and must work primarily in the financial services and insurance industry. Great Place to Work® determined the BEST based on employee responses to our annual Trust Index Survey.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.ca.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB.TO - News) is a chartered, full-service bank that offers business and personal banking, wealth management and trust service solutions, along with an unwavering obsession with our clients' success. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, we've offered customized financi­al solutions for over 35 years and operate with a clear focus to meet the unique financial needs of business owners. We operate across Canada through our network of branches, business offices and mobile relationship teams to help clients grow their businesses, manage their money and realize their financial potential. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

SOURCE CWB Financial Group

For further information: Marcus Miller, Manager, External Communications, Canadian Western Bank, 780-410-7117, [email protected]