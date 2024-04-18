CWB named to Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures Hall of Fame with fourth win

EDMONTON, AB, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group is thrilled to be named one of Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures by Waterstone Human Capital. Marking the fourth time that CWB has received the honour (2010, 2013, 2020, 2023), CWB now enters Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ Hall of Fame, strengthening its position as a destination for top talent. CWB's award-winning workplace is built on a foundation of people who deliver excellent results, nurture strong relationships, embrace change, actively pursue learning and development, and champion equitable opportunities for all. Waterstone Human Capital will honour CWB at an awards celebration in Toronto.

"This recognition speaks to the consistency with which our more than 2,600 employees across Canada show up for each other," says Chris Fowler, President and CEO, CWB Financial Group. "With collaboration and creativity, our people have shaped a culture that creates incredible experiences and successful outcomes for themselves, our shareholders and our clients. I am honoured to work alongside a group of dedicated employees who continue to raise the bar in our workplace. Our people are the heartbeat of CWB."

CWB's corporate culture is admired for the way in which diversity, inclusivity, and continuous learning is valued. Learning and development resources, including coaching, career development and mentorship programs, are available to every employee, while robust and flexible health benefit options support self-care. Formal and informal employee listening programs frequently measure trust and engagement, and a focus on promoting and enabling business guides CWB's strong commitment to community partnership.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nationwide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone, we inspire organizations to build high performance teams and cultures. We are a leading cultural talent management professional services firm working with entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations that see culture as their single greatest asset. We support organizations in unleashing the power of their corporate culture to drive growth and performance through: our best-in-class executive search and recruitment practice; and the Waterstone Culture Institute, a proven resource for organizations looking for culture transformation, culture measurement and advisory, leadership assessment, and leadership and team development services. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired Awards programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations, CEOs, and Chief People and Culture Officers for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

