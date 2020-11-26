CWB named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures

"I'm incredibly proud to share this achievement with our more than 2,500 employees across Canada," said Chris Fowler, CWB's President and CEO. "CWB's remarkable culture empowers our employees to make a difference everyday for our people and clients, especially through this challenging year. I truly admire our people for their ability to relentlessly collaborate and contribute to successful personal and professional outcomes."

This award grows CWB's reputation as a people-first company and destination for top talent. Earlier this year, CWB was recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute® as one of this year's Best Workplaces™ in Canada, placing 41 out of 400 participating organizations headquartered in Canada in the Bank's first year in the running. Later, CWB was named to the 2020 list of Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services and Insurance, also by Great Place to Work®.

About The Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Culture Awards

The Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Culture Awards recognizes organizations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to leveraging culture as a competitive advantage. All winners align to three key themes: a focus on building a high-performance culture, commitment to employee career development and growth, and regard for creating a workplace culture that supports physical and psychological safety for their team members.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB.TO) is a chartered, full-service bank that offers business and personal banking solutions and expertise, along with an unwavering obsession with our clients' success. We've offered customized financial solutions for over 35 years, and operate with a clear focus on meeting the unique financial needs of business owners. Through our network of branches, business offices and mobile relationship teams, we help clients grow their businesses, manage their money and realize their financial potential. Learn more at www.cwbank.com.

