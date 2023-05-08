TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The CWB Group, a not-for-profit industry-funded organization that administers third-party certification systems in Canada, has announced that it will become a certification body for non-destructive personnel (NDT) by early 2024. The organization will certify individuals to the Canadian standard CAN/CGSB-48.9712 Non-destructive testing - Qualification and certification of NDT personnel.

The CWB Group believes in a strong third-party certification program to help ensure public safety and to recognize the excellence of Canadian skilled trades and inspection personnel in meeting world-class standards. The organization has a long history of administering third-party certification systems in Canada, including the national visual welding inspector program under CSA W178.2. CWB staff are actively involved in driving best practices in certification programs and in the development and improvement of NDT certification standards both in Canada and around the world.

As an industry-funded not-for-profit, the CWB Group is passionate about ensuring that the service experience for its clients exceeds expectations. The company is also committed to continuing to invest in all areas to ensure they meet their clients' evolving needs while maintaining low costs for the industry.

The CWB Group will continue to work in close partnership with the existing network of NDT training delivery organizations and examination delivery organizations to ensure the needs of all Canadians are met.

"The CWB Group is excited to take on this new role and looks forward to continuing to support the Canadian industry. Our decision to become a certification body for NDT personnel is a result of industry professionals showcasing a need for it, and we are happy to comply. We are and always have been committed to helping the industry grow strong and be competitive now and in the future," said Craig Martin, VP of Certification.

About the CWB Group:

The CWB Group is headquartered in Milton, ON, and is supported through CWB Certification, CWB Education, CWB Registration, CWB Consulting, and the CWB Association membership; the CWB Group provides a comprehensive and integrated service to the welding and joining industry. With staff and offices across the country, the CWB Group is accredited by and operates under the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) as a Certification Body for the administration of the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) welding-related standards.

