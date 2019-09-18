CWB Financial Group furthers commitment to women's empowerment

EDMONTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group has signed the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a joint initiative of UN Women and the UN Global Compact (UNGC), further demonstrating the Group's commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment.

"At CWB Financial Group we're working hard to foster equality and nurture an inclusive environment where each and every employee can bring their whole self to work, and where there are no barriers to personal success," says Chris Fowler, President and CEO of CWB Financial Group. "We've made significant strides in inclusion and diversity, however our work is never done. The signing of this UN initiative affirms our continued commitment to gender equality."

The Women's Empowerment Principles, launched in 2010 by UN Women and the UNGC, guide businesses – regardless of size, sector or geography – to promote gender equality, and empower women in the workplace, marketplace and community. The WEPs provide a gender lens through which businesses can analyze their current initiatives, benchmarks and reporting practices, and then tailor or establish policies and practices to realize gender equality and women's empowerment.

The Principles complement the work of CWB Women, a grassroots, employee-led initiative that aims to inspire, empower and connect women to advance as leaders at CWB Financial Group. CWB Women strives to engage not just women, but the entire organization, in important conversations about how to support the advancement of women.

"As we continue our work towards inclusivity and diversity, we look forward to having new tools at our disposal to guide our decisions as an organization," says Fowler. "The Women's Empowerment Principles will be instrumental in our ability to make changes and continued enhancements."

Further demonstrating CWB's commitment to diversity and inclusion, on Thursday, September 19, Chris Fowler will speak at Edmonton Women in Finance's second annual event titled Champions for Change: Why Inclusion and Diversity Matter. Panelists will discuss the changing demographic landscape in Edmonton, the challenges being faced and how inclusion and diversity contribute to positive outcomes for their organizations.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB is a diversified financial services organization serving businesses and individuals across Canada. Operating from its headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, CWB's key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through 42 branches of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Equipment Financing, CWB kNational Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial, CWB Franchise Finance and CWB Optimum Mortgage. Trust Services are offered through Canadian Western Trust. Comprehensive wealth management offerings are provided through CWB Wealth Management, which includes the businesses of McLean & Partners Wealth Management and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 Preferred Shares) and "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 Preferred Shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

SOURCE Canadian Western Bank

For further information: Maya Filipovic, Manager, External Communications, CWB, 825-203-3489, Maya.filipovic@cwbank.com

Related Links

http://www.cwbank.com

