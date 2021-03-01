CWB Files Management Proxy Circular And Announces Two New Director Nominees

EDMONTON, AB, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group (TSX: CWB) (CWB) announced today it has mailed its notice of annual meeting of common shareholders and management proxy circular to common shareholders of Canadian Western Bank. The document is available online at cwb.com/investor-relations.

The circular contains information about CWB's annual meeting, including exercising voting rights on the elections of CWB's Board of Directors, the appointment of CWB's auditor and information regarding an advisory vote by shareholders on the approach to executive compensation. It also contains information about our annual meeting, which will take place on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Mountain Time). ‎

At CWB, we are committed to ongoing renewal to ensure the Board of Directors is comprised of strong directors with diversified backgrounds, experiences, perspectives and skills. At our annual meeting there are 13 nominees standing for election this year, 12 of whom are independent. All of the nominated individuals were elected to CWB's Board of Directors last year, except for Ms. Mary Filippelli who was appointed on August 1, 2020, and Dr. Marie Delorme and Mr. Irfhan Rawji, who are being nominated for election for the first time.

"We are very pleased to be nominating these two outstanding individuals to CWB's Board of Directors." said Bob Phillips, Chair of the Board. "Marie is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, and an Order of Canada recipient known for her work with Indigenous economic development and women's leadership. Irfhan has extensive experience with innovative technology and venture capital backed companies. Both nominees bring unique expertise and experience to the Board that will be valuable to the achievement of our strategic direction."

"Today we also announced that Mr. Ray Protti will retire from the Board and will not stand for re-election at the annual meeting. I would like to thank Ray for his 12 years of dedicated service to the Board. He has been a valued member of the Board and his experience and insight will be missed."

We encourage Shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible so their shares are represented at the annual meeting and we remind Shareholders they can watch the annual meeting live through the LUMI platform accessible at https://web.lumiagm.com/493591604 , password "cwb2021" (case sensitive). To learn more about CWB's performance in 2020 and how we are creating value for our investors, our clients and our people, please refer to our 2020 annual report.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada. CWB's key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through branch locations of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management services are provided through CWB Wealth Management and its affiliate brands, including T.E. Wealth, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares), "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

