CWB climbs to number 20 on the 2022 list of 50 Best Workplaces

"This award is for our over 2,600 employees across Canada who continue to find new ways to go above and beyond for each other and our clients," said Chris Fowler, CWB's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our values drive us to constantly seek feedback and suggestions from our teams before developing plans, and while we're proud of how our people responded through COVID-19, our focus now turns to designing the future of work at CWB. That includes implementing the flexibility and collaboration that all of our employees are asking for, while continuing to meet our clients' needs. People want to be present for the connections that count most, and many prioritize a healthy work-life balance now more than ever. As we expand CWB's presence across Canada, enhancing our people first culture will be essential in strengthening CWB's position as a destination for top talent."

The 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. Seventy-five percent of each organization's score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five percent is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. This year's list captures the experience and sentiment of 130,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian employees.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it. Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca Follow Great Place to Work® on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter and use #BestWorkplacesCA

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is the only full-service bank in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide our clients with full-service business and personal banking, nation-wide specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.

