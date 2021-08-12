CWB becomes first Canadian Schedule 1 bank to partner with Conquest, elevating the wealth experience

Conquest's financial planning software to support the personalized wealth advisory experience for CWB Wealth Management clients

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - In a continued effort to elevate the private wealth advisory experience for its clients, CWB will be the first Schedule 1 bank in Canada to integrate Conquest's leading-edge financial planning software. Launching this fall with CWB Wealth Management private wealth advisors, the move will augment CWB's personalized, relationship-based advisory experience with the power of an innovative high-technology platform.

Brad Joudrie, Chief Revenue Officer at Conquest Planning, says, "We're excited to partner with CWB, our first Schedule 1 bank. Our natural scalability will allow CWB clients and advisors to engage with a single financial plan, which will continue to grow and evolve over time as the needs of the clients change. This intuitive digital platform will allow clients and advisors to easily engage and solve for these ever-changing needs. Conquest Planning continues its mission to serve all Canadians with a financial plan. This represents another significant step towards that."

Conquest's AI-supported platform digitizes the process to build robust and dynamic financial plans. This will allow clients of CWB Wealth Management across Canada to benefit from better-equipped private wealth advisory teams, with more time for personalized client care.

"We've always had a clear view of what matters to our clients. In particular, we bring a special understanding of how the needs of successful entrepreneurs and business families evolve over time," says Matt Evans, President and CEO, CWB Wealth Management. "Our partnership with Conquest will empower CWB's private wealth teams to bring sophisticated, proactive solutions which can help to simplify our clients' lives."

As wealth planning needs for business owners and high-net-worth Canadians continue to grow more complex, CWB Wealth Management is committed to empowering its private wealth teams with the best tools available on the market today.

"We are proud to be leaders in sophisticated financial planning. Our client families come to us with a broad range of needs, including investment management, business succession, tax and estate planning, family trusts, philanthropy and more. Conquest brings next-generation interactive digital capabilities which perfectly complement our highly personal, customized approach to meeting these needs. We are excited to bring this compelling new dimension to our clients as we continue to align CWB's boutique wealth offering with our proactive full-service business and personal banking experience," says Evans.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada. CWB's key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through branch locations of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management services are provided through CWB Wealth Management and its affiliate brands, including T.E. Wealth, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares), and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

About CWB Wealth Management

CWB Wealth Management (CWB WM) is a leader in the Canadian private wealth industry, with more than 200 wealth professionals across Canada, and over $8 billion in assets under management, advisement, and administration. CWB WM's highly qualified professional teams deliver sophisticated financial planning experiences, complemented by institutional-quality investment management. Along with their affiliate brands*, CWB WM serves private wealth clients in both English and French, and offers specialized investment management and advisory capabilities for institutional clients and Indigenous communities. CWB's combined strengths in commercial banking, personal banking and wealth management represent a comprehensive full-service experience, uniquely positioned to meet the complex financial needs of successful business families.

*Affiliate brands include T.E. Wealth, Doherty & Bryant, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, Canadian Western Financial and CWB Insurance Solutions Ltd.

About Conquest

Conquest Planning is Canada's leading financial planning software company with a purpose-driven approach to delivering financial advice. The company is built on the foundational belief that every single person deserves access to great financial advice. Users of Conquest Planning leverage the intuitively designed product, simple onboarding process, and data driven artificial intelligence to accelerate the delivery of beautifully designed hyper-customized financial plans. Established in 2018, Conquest Planning was founded by a team of FinTech veterans whose track record of success spans over 30 years in the financial planning software space.

