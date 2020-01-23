CWB appoints new president and CEO for wealth management

Matt Evans to lead CWB Wealth Management in continued progress toward brand leadership in wealth advisory services for successful entrepreneurs and business owners

EDMONTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Stephen Murphy, CWB's executive vice president, banking, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Evans, CFA, as CWB Wealth Management's new president and chief executive officer, effective January 15, 2020. This follows the retirement of David Schaffner, who led the wealth business until announcing his retirement in early December.

Mr. Evans, joined CWB's wealth management team (then called Adroit Investment Management) in July 2010 as an experienced private wealth advisor. Since then, he's held progressive leadership roles for the broader group of companies in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations, most recently serving as CWB's vice president of strategy and corporate development.

"Matt brings extensive experience in corporate strategic planning and execution, excellent leadership capabilities, and a strong network in private wealth, investment management and capital markets," said Mr. Murphy. "He is also a strong ambassador for CWB's client-centric culture and growth mindset. We're very excited for him to lead the ongoing development of wealth advisory experiences that add value at every stage of a business owner's journey, from managing liquidity and cash flow today to building wealth for tomorrow. With a proven investment philosophy and the opportunity to partner seamlessly with our business and personal banking teams, CWB Wealth Management is positioned to grow significantly under Matt's leadership."

"CWB's experienced private wealth advisors and asset management teams have been trusted partners to their valued clients for more than two decades," adds Mr. Evans. "Going forward, I am confident that we have the potential to become a recognized leader in personalized wealth advisory services, with a particular focus on the unique financial planning and advisory needs of successful entrepreneurs and business owners. It is a privilege to join our talented wealth team as we build on our strong foundation and reach for new levels of growth."

For more information about CWB Wealth Management's leadership team, visit www.cwbwealth.com/our-team.

About CWB Wealth Management

CWB Wealth Management Ltd. (CWB WM) is part of CWB Financial Group, a diversified financial services group providing specialized services in business and personal banking, trust and wealth management across Canada. CWB WM provides discretionary portfolio management and investment advisory services, as well as financial planning products and services. Along with our subsidiaries, CWB McLean & Partners Wealth Management Ltd. and Canadian Western Financial Ltd., we provide a range of investment services and solutions to high-net-worth, institutional and individual investors including mutual funds, pooled funds and separately managed accounts.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group is a diversified financial services organization providing proactive business and personal banking, trust and wealth management across Canada. H­eadquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, we've offered customized financi­al solutions for more than 35 years and operate with a clear focus on meeting the unique financial needs of business owners. We're obsessed with providing the right banking, lending and investment solutions for our clients – by asking the right questions, sharing our industry and financial services expertise, and genuinely believing that great relationships get results. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

