CWB announces the appointment of Mary Filippelli to the Board

EDMONTON, AB, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Filippelli to CWB's Board of Directors effective August 1, 2020.

Ms. Filippelli has extensive experience in financial services, both in Canada and globally. She was previously Vice-Chair of Deloitte Canada and a member of Deloitte's Leadership, Banking and Risk Executive and Clients & Industries Management Committee. She served as the Group Audit Director at Lloyds Banking Group in the United Kingdom and spent over two decades with KPMG Canada, including as Partner and National Industry Leader, Financial Services. Ms. Filippelli holds a Bachelor of Business Management from Ryerson University, and the Chartered Professional Accountant designation.

"On behalf of my fellow directors, I would like to welcome Mary to CWB's Board," said Robert Phillips, Chair of the Board. "Her extensive experience and deep financial industry knowledge will be an excellent addition, and we look forward to her valuable contributions."

About CWB Financial Group

CWB is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada. Operating from headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, CWB's key business lines include full service business and personal banking offered through branch locations of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management services are provided through CWB Wealth Management and its affiliate brands, including TE Wealth, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 Preferred Shares), "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 Preferred Shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 Preferred Shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

