CWB announces NVCC subordinated debenture offering

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank ("CWB") (TSX: CWB) today announced its intent to issue $250 million aggregate principal amount of 5.949% Series I Subordinated Debentures due January 29, 2034 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Debentures"). The Debentures are to be sold through a syndicate of agents led by RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities. The expected closing date is on or about January 29, 2024.

Interest on the Debentures will be payable semi-annually from the date of issue until January 29, 2029 at 5.949% per annum. From January 29, 2029 until maturity on January 29, 2034, the Debentures will pay a quarterly coupon at a rate equal to Daily Compounded CORRA plus 2.73%, beginning on April 29, 2029.

On or after January 29, 2029, CWB may, at its option, with the prior approval of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada, on giving not more than 60 nor less than 30 days' notice to the registered holders of the Debentures, redeem the Debentures, in whole or in part, on any date at a redemption price equal to the outstanding principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the date fixed for redemption.

Net proceeds from the offering will be added to CWB's general funds and utilized for general corporate purposes. CWB intends to file a prospectus supplement to its June 1, 2022 base shelf prospectus in all provinces and territories of Canada in respect of this issue.

The Debentures have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States of America and its territories and possessions or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of such Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States.

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is the only full-service bank in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide our nationwide clients with full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Clients choose CWB for a differentiated level of service through specialized expertise, customized solutions, and faster response times relative to the competition. Our people take the time to understand our clients and their business, and work as a united team to provide holistic solutions and advice. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of completion and size of the offering of the Debentures and the use of proceeds of the offering. These statements are based on current expectations and are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of CWB. These risks include, but are not limited to, the failure or delay in satisfying any of the conditions to the completion of the offering. Except as required by law, CWB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, by it or on its behalf. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented for the purpose of interpreting the information contained herein and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

