EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group (TSX: CWB) (CWB) announces leadership appointments.

Carolyn Graham, FCPA, FCA, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer responsible to oversee enterprise-wide risk management, which includes credit risk, market risk and operational risk, as well as the parallel run for our Advanced Internal Rating Based approach (AIRB) formal application. Carolyn joined CWB 20 years ago and has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2014.

R. Matthew Rudd, CPA, CA, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and joins the Executive Committee. His responsibilities include oversight of financial and capital supply management, as well as treasury, strategy, corporate development, investor relations and sustainability. Matt previously served as CWB's Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, and Chief Accountant. Matt joined CWB in 2018 from Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (now Alcanna Inc.,TSX:CLIQ) where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. While Senior Manager at KPMG, Matt was managing director of KPMG Edmonton's Financial Services industry group.

"I look forward to Carolyn and Matt's contributions in their new roles as we continue to execute on CWB's strategic direction," says Chris Fowler, CWB's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Carolyn brings her deep and broad CWB knowledge, along with her very strong leadership presence and visible commitment to our culture, to support us at this pivotal time in the development and enhancement of our enterprise risk management framework. Matt has played a significant role in enhancing our financial oversight and disclosures, capital risk management, and investor relations activities since joining CWB. Matt will bring his industry knowledge and leverage his previous public company CFO experience to excel in his expanded responsibilities."

"Along with Carolyn and Matt, the entire CWB Executive Committee remains committed to execute our strategy to deliver higher levels of growth with continued diversification and an enhanced view of risk. We are well positioned to accomplish these goals and create meaningful value for our shareholders, and become the best full service bank for business owners in Canada."

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada. CWB's key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through branch locations of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management services are provided through CWB Wealth Management and its affiliate brands, including T.E. Wealth, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares), "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

