CWB announces election of directors

EDMONTON, AB, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) today announced that all nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated January 29, 2024, were elected as directors of CWB at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held on April 4, 2024. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CWB:

Nominee Votes For % Votes

For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Andrew J. Bibby 46,719,083 95.80 2,047,887 4.20 Maria Filippelli 47,961,616 98.35 805,354 1.65 Christopher H. Fowler 47,977,431 98.38 789,539 1.62 Linda M.O. Hohol 44,705,591 91.67 4,061,379 8.33 E. Gay Mitchell 48,008,509 98.44 758,461 1.56 Sarah A. Morgan-Silvester 47,360,990 97.12 1,405,980 2.88 Margaret J. Mulligan 48,395,488 99.24 371,482 0.76 Irfhan A. Rawji 48,550,200 99.56 216,770 0.44 Ian M. Reid 43,519,016 89.24 5,247,954 10.76

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders of CWB will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on CWB's website at www.cwb.com/annual-report-and-annual-meeting.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide our nationwide clients with full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Clients choose CWB for a differentiated level of service through specialized expertise, customized solutions, and faster response times relative to the competition. Our people take the time to understand our clients and their business, and work as a united team to provide holistic solutions and advice.

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

SOURCE CWB Financial Group

For further information: Chris Williams, AVP, Investor Relations, CWB Financial Group, Phone: 780-508-8229, Email: [email protected]