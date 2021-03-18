CWB Announces 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

EDMONTON, AB, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group (TSX: CWB) (CWB) announced today that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on April 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) will be virtual only. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have the opportunity to attend the meeting via live webcast where they can ask questions and vote through the Lumi platform accessible at https://web.lumiagm.com/493591604, password "cwb2021" (case sensitive).

We encourage shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the management proxy Circular (available at https://www.cwb.com/annual-report-and-annual-meeting ). We hope that you will join us to learn more about CWB's performance in 2020 and how we are creating value for our investors, our clients and our people. If you are unable to attend, please refer to our 2020 annual report for more details on our performance.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada. CWB's key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through branch locations of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management services are provided through CWB Wealth Management and its affiliate brands, including T.E. Wealth, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares), "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

For further information: Chris Williams, AVP, Investor Relations, CWB Financial Group, Phone: 780-508-8229, Email: [email protected]|