SAINT JOHN, NB, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in renewable energy across the country and working with Indigenous partners to build major projects, as we move toward a more sustainable and prosperous future by creating an electricity grid that provides clean and affordable energy to homes and businesses when they need it.

Today, representatives from Neqotkuk (also known as Tobique First Nation), Saint John Energy, and Natural Forces joined together for the inauguration of a large battery energy storage system, which is part of the Burchill Wind Project in Saint John, New Brunswick. Originally announced in the spring of 2022, the Burchill Wind Project partnership is a $95 million Indigenous-led project, which received nearly $50 million in funding from Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program to help deploy the project's 10 wind turbine generators.

The new battery energy storage system is the largest of its kind in New Brunswick and will help store the intermittent electricity created by Burchill's 10 wind turbine generators, which generate up to 42 megawatts of clean, renewable electricity to the Saint John Energy grid—even when the wind isn't blowing. It also helps store extra electricity when the demand is low and helps address peak energy demands during the coldest winter months. The battery system may also help Saint John Energy provide power to customers during power outages due to storm events.

The project will support a greener grid in New Brunswick and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while supporting an equitable transition to an electrified economy. Federal funding for the project is provided by Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program. This program is designed to help replace fossil-fuel-generated electricity with renewable energy, battery storage, and grid modernization solutions. Budget 2023 increased the total Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program budget to $4.5 billion, in order to support critical regional priorities, Indigenous-led projects, and add transmission projects to the program's eligibility. This program is actively supporting Canada's ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050.

Quotes

"Renewable electricity can be reliable at all times of the year, thanks to the latest battery storage technology. The Government of Canada is committed to helping New Brunswickers access clean, reliable, and affordable electricity. That's why we are continuing to invest in job–creating projects such as this, that keep the electricity grid on the cutting edge of green technology."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Indigenous-led clean energy projects create sustainable jobs and long-term prosperity for communities. The Burchill Wind Energy Project is among the largest battery energy storage projects in Atlantic Canada, and it is contributing to a net-zero ready electricity system by 2035. The Government of Canada is pleased to support this important initiative in Saint John, co-led by the Neqotkuk First Nation."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"One of our traditional values as a nation is to take care of the environment. Green energy projects are going to start taking over, and they're going to dominate, and that's the way of the future."

– Chief Ross Perley, Tobique First Nation

"Today marks a significant step toward fighting climate change in Saint John and in New Brunswick. We are incredibly proud of the partnership and collaboration accomplished between Neqotkuk, Saint John Energy, the federal government, and Natural Forces, culminating in the completion of the Burchill Wind Project and the launch of the energy storage system."

– Amy Pellerin, Director, Canadian Development, Natural Forces

"This energy storage project is an important step in our work on climate action and our determination to be a national utility leader in the transition to net zero. To fight climate change, we all need to come together to find solutions. We're grateful to the Government of Canada and our partners for making this project a reality."

– Ryan Mitchell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Saint John Energy

Quick facts

The battery project is the largest battery in New Brunswick . It consists of a 5.8 megawatt / 11.6 megawatt-hour lithium-ion battery that can deliver 5.8 megawatts of energy to the Saint John Energy grid for a two-hour period on a full charge.

. It consists of a 5.8 megawatt / 11.6 megawatt-hour lithium-ion battery that can deliver 5.8 megawatts of energy to the Saint John Energy grid for a two-hour period on a full charge. Funding comes from Natural Resources Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program, which will provide $4.5 billion until 2035 for smart renewable energy and electrical grid modernization projects. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling increased renewable energy capacity that will provide essential grid services while supporting Canada's ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050, as well as Canada's commitment to achieve a 100 percent net-zero emitting electricity system.

until 2035 for smart renewable energy and electrical grid modernization projects. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling increased renewable energy capacity that will provide essential grid services while supporting ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050, as well as commitment to achieve a 100 percent net-zero emitting electricity system. In February 2024 , the Government of Canada provided an update on the design options being considered for the final Clean Electricity Regulations. These options address the feedback received during the last six months of extensive consultations with provincial and territorial governments, including New Brunswick , the Canada Electricity Advisory Council, Indigenous representatives, electricity providers, industry, environmental organizations, and interested Canadians.

