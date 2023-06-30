FREDERICTON, NB, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians are calling for action to fight climate change in a way that will build a strong economy, keep life affordable, and ensure clean air for our communities.

Today, Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, New Brunswick, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced a federal investment of up to $62.7 million from Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund to increase energy security and support climate action, building a strong economy in New Brunswick.

The funding will be divided into two parts:

Up to $23.8 million for provincial programming to enable low-income homeowners to transition from home heating oil to low-emitting heating technologies.

Up to $38.9 million for provincial initiatives that support Canada's 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target and align with Canada's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The federal government is working closely with New Brunswick to finalize an agreement on the delivery of this funding.

This funding is in addition to other Government of Canada efficiency programs, including Natural Resources Canada's Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Program, in which eligible homeowners with low-to-moderate incomes can receive up to $10,000 in federal support, when combined with funding available from the Canada Greener Homes Grant. These two programs have supported the installation of over 10,000 heat pumps in Atlantic Canada, including 5,422 in New Brunswick.

The Low Carbon Economy Fund has already supported projects in New Brunswick, from the conservation and efficient use of energy in manufacturing facilities, to residential retrofits and energy retrofits on municipal buildings such as arenas, wastewater treatment facilities, fire halls, transit facilities, offices, and public buildings.

Quotes

"We know Canadians need help with their cost of living right now. Helping the people of New Brunswick reduce their heating bills by switching off oil not only cuts costs year over year, but it also cuts climate pollution. Whether it is the Greener Homes Grants or federal heat pump subsidies, federal supports are making it more and more attractive for New Brunswickers to switch to more affordable and cleaner energy. This is just one way the federal government is implementing smart climate policies that are creating clean air and a strong economy in New Brunswick."

– Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, New Brunswick

"The Government of Canada is helping the people of New Brunswick save money on their utility bills while enhancing their home's energy efficiency. Today's investment builds on the progress of our Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Program and the Greener Homes Initiative, which have supported thousands of Canadian households to make the switch to an electric heat pump."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"This announcement is good news for the residents of New Brunswick and the City of Fredericton. It will assist low- and medium-income families with energy-efficiency upgrades, help cut emissions, and build resilient communities—all important matters for today, and as we look to the future."

– Mayor Kate Rogers, City of Fredericton

Quick facts

Canada launched the Emissions Reduction Plan in 2022, laying out steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The plan provides renewed and enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund funding, including a Leadership Fund that will continue to support climate action taken by provinces and territories, with a focus on deploying proven, low-carbon technologies.

launched the Emissions Reduction Plan in 2022, laying out steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The plan provides renewed and enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund funding, including a Leadership Fund that will continue to support climate action taken by provinces and territories, with a focus on deploying proven, low-carbon technologies. The Government of Canada has committed approximately $2 billion in additional funding to the enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund in 2022.

has committed approximately in additional funding to the enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund in 2022. On average, homeowners who switch from oil to cold-climate heat pumps to heat their homes would save between $1,500 and $4,700 per year on home energy bills.

and per year on home energy bills. The new Low Carbon Economy Fund will support climate action by Indigenous peoples with a new $180 million Indigenous Leadership Fund to invest in clean energy and energy-efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations.

Indigenous Leadership Fund to invest in clean energy and energy-efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations. In Atlantic Canada , the federal government's Greener Homes Grant and Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Program have supported the installation of 2,342 heat pumps in Nova Scotia ; 2,525 in Newfoundland and Labrador ; 5,422 in New Brunswick ; and 470 in Prince Edward Island .

